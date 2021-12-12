Cryptic message seems to reveal information about bosses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is a peculiar rumor that has been circulating recently.

In this case, the information is focused on a cryptic tweet in Chinese from Riddler Khu, a user who has previously filtered content successfully. The tweet in question appears to include a cryptic message about the final bosses of the game.

The information could be considered a spoiler if it finally ends up being real, so we leave it below the next image.

If the message in Chinese is passed through the Google translator and the audio in Chinese is played, it seems to be heard “The dragons origin of Diamante and Perla are the final bosses”. For this reason, it is believed that origin forms of Dialga and Palkia could be present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as final bosses.

For now there is nothing confirmed, but speculation is served:

This is insanely clever, the pronunciation sounds like “origin DP dragons are the final bosses” very clever way to leak https://t.co/3bdLG7yuub pic.twitter.com/FR3B87A3Fp -‼ ️Steelix‼ ️ (@Buzzlorddd) December 7, 2021

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

