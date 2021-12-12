They break the silence around the information that indicated the dismissal of Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. A close source slipped the decision of Warner Bros through the press. What will happen to the actress?

The firing of Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 It shocked the film industry on February 21 when the prestigious Forbes Magazine reported it. The medium indicated that the trial he maintains with Johnny Depp was the trigger, although days later it slipped that the actress had breached her contract. But nevertheless, After a week there are still no official voices in this regard and in the last hours it was a close source who responded. Through the press, responded if Warner Bros whether or not he fired the protagonist. What did he say?

Confirm that Amber Heard will continue in Aquaman 2

“A reliable source said that reports that Amber Heard was fired from Aquaman 2 are inaccurate”The Hollywood Reporter journalist posted on his Twitter account, Ryan Parker. The reporter did not indicate whether the information came from Heard or the production company, but assured that the alleged dismissal never happened.

The news came seven days after the Forbes report, meanwhile the actress and her employer are silent. Recently the site Sausage Roll He also reaffirmed that the interpreter had been fired and that the reason had not been for the litigation with her ex-husband, but for having breached her contract by being in poor physical condition.

There is not much left to know the resolution of Warner because, although Aquaman 2 has a release date for December 16, 2022, Filming is scheduled to begin in London next European summer. This means that in three months it will be known whether or not Heard will be in the filming work.

Emilia Clarke, who had been appointed to be the replacement, also did not speak out about it and generated even more uncertainty. The change of actress had been very well seen by fans: According to a Spoiler poll, 75% agreed with Amber’s firing. This trend is repeated in the request on Change.org, where 1.8 million people request to be removed from the tape.