Comet Leonard in Mexico, Spain and the US 2021: At what time, where and how to see its closest passage to Earth | United States | Science

Comet Leonard will make its closest approach to Earth on December 12, 2021, after having traveled from the far reaches of the solar system for 40,000 years. This astronomical object has become brighter in recent days and can now be easily captured with binoculars or possibly with the naked eye.

The celestial body is traveling at a speed of 47 km / s and this Sunday it will pass less than 35 million kilometers from our planet.

When will Comet Leonard be seen?

During its approach on December 12, the comet will be visible only from mid and high latitudes of the North Hemisphere. In the next two days, the comet will be located in a part of the sky very close to the Sun, so it will be visible again – at a different time and location – from December 15.

From that date it will also be visible from the areas closest to the equator and from the southern hemisphere. Comet Leonard will still be very close to our planet and approaching the Sun.

What time will the comet be seen on December 12?

Before dawn It will be the only time that Comet Leonard can be observed, also called C / 2021 A1, this December 12. Next, the corresponding schedules for countries where the visibility of the celestial body will be available.

What time will it be seen in Mexico?

In Mexico it will be observed from 5.50 am until dawn.

What time will it be seen in Spain?

In Spain it will be observed from 6.10 am until dawn.

What time will it be seen in the US?

In the United States (Washington DC) it will be observed from 6:00 am to sunrise.

How to Locate and See Comet Leonard

This Sunday, the comet will be very low in the sky over the eastern horizon. For this reason, it is recommended to find a place with that area clear of obstacles, such as buildings or mountains.

If you are guided by the constellations, you will be able to find the comet under the Serpent and in the middle of the Ophiuchus.

Anyway, it will probably be necessary to use binoculars.

Of course, a clear sky is required and avoiding city lighting or lights near the place where the observation will be made.

Live broadcast

If the climate or the place where you are located will not allow you to appreciate the comet at its closest point to Earth, you will have the opportunity to witness this astronomical event through a live broadcast by astrophysicist Gianluca Massi, who directs the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy.

Streaming is scheduled to begin at 05.15 UTC December 12, 11.15 pm (December 11) in Mexico, 12.15 am in Peru and Washington DC, 6.15 am in Spain.

Comet Leonard’s trajectory

The comet will pass close to Earth and Venus before making its closest approach to the Sun and heading back towards the Oort cloud, at the edge of the solar system, and not returning for 80,000 years.

This image shows its location in our cosmic neighborhood during the early hours of December 12, 2021.

Comet Leonard’s path. Image: SkyLive

You can review its trajectory every day in this SkyLive 3D simulator.

What is a comet?

Comets are cold objects mainly composed of ice, dust and rock, which are kept at that temperature because they are located far from the orbits of the planets. Most of them orbit in the Kuiper belt (beyond the orbit of Neptune) and in the Oort cloud (a kind of “shell” that encompasses our solar system, NASA indicates).

Their orbits mark long, elliptical paths; in the latter case they can reach 50,000 astronomical units (AU) . One of them is equivalent to 150 million kilometers or the average distance between the Sun and the Earth.

Due to the sun’s heat, the ice vaporizes and forms a bright halo around the comet. Due to the pressure of the wind and solar radiation, an extensive luminous tail develops towards the opposite side of its journey. This extension can even measure thousands of kilometers.