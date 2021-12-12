Comet Leonard and its passage through Earth this December 12

By Julio García G. / Science Journalist

I still remember in great detail that one cold night early January 1986, when he was still a child and located together with other people on a hill near the city of Puebla, we were able to observe the wonderful astronomical spectacle that he offered us Halley’s Comet.

I also remember that when I went to look through a small homemade telescope, Halley’s long tail looked splendidly bright and, by the effect of its remoteness, it was completely static, it did not move. Kind of like looking at a painting instead of a real comet moving at a speed of 254 million kilometers per hour.

That day, fortunately, the sky was completely clear and at that time there was still not much talk about light pollution, that which, currently, and especially in large cities, it makes it almost impossible to realize the splendor of the stars, the immensity of the universe and, therefore, our place in the cosmos.

This wonderful show, which was traced in my memory, will be repeated this December 12. But it will no longer be Halley, but the kite leonard, which will pass at a distance from the Earth of only 35 million kilometers. A not inconsiderable distance to be able to observe it with the naked eye or through binoculars from the skies of all Mexico and from anywhere in almost the entire northern hemisphere.

Leonard, who is technically called C / 2021 A1, was discovered – by mere chance – in January of this year when it was beyond Mars. Who found it was the American astronomer Gregory Leonard. For this he used the 1.5-meter telescope on Mount Lemmon in Arizona.

Regarding its origin, astronomers have determined that comes from a spherical cloud called the Oort Cloud, which is located at the limits of the solar system and is the place, also, where other comets such as Halley and those that belong to the Jupiter family were formed. The latter are believed to have brought to Earth, through cosmic dust, the necessary organic compounds that contributed to the emergence of life.

On the other hand, the beauty of these bodies lies – like the tail that characterizes them – in that, as they approach the Sun, they shine more because the ice of which they are made goes from a solid to a gaseous state, without going through the intermediate state, which is the liquid state.

This phenomenon where matter passes from one state to another without going through an intermediate one it is called sublimation and, when it occurs in comets, the clouds that compose it generate flashes that can be observed from very great distances, of millions of kilometers. In addition, the cauda –which is the technical name of the tail– always points in the opposite direction to the Sun because it is the nucleus of the comet. which tends to be attracted by the force of solar gravity.

In fact – due to gravitational attraction – some comets end their days consumed by the scorching heat of the Sun, but others, instead, they escape this attraction and then they usually wander through the solar system or return to the Oort cloud, always following a certain and predictable orbit. Hence, astronomers can determine through calculations precise when they will return to approach the Sun and, if we have any luck, our planet as well.

A clear example of a returning comet is Halley, whose orbital period is 75 years, and which it will pass close to Earth again in the year 2062.

On what will be the best time to observe Comet Leonard, The phenomenon can be seen from this morning, approximately an hour and a half before sunrise. You can also see late afternoon to the southwest very close to Venus.

In addition, it is advisable to use binoculars or telescopes if we are in a city. But, in the field, or in places with little light, it can be seen with the naked eye.

Also, it can be seen on January 15, 2022, thirty minutes after sunset and will not be visible again for about 80,000 years.