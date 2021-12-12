CJNG hitmen attack houses in Villa Victoria, Michoacán

Michoacán.- A armed command of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) broke in this morning in Villa Victoria, the municipal seat of Chinicuila, Michoacan, where he attacked homes and vehicles with bullets.

According to residents, around 4:30 am on Monday, the CJNG armed group entered Villa Victoria and shot houses and cars, putting the population on alert.

The command was made up of a dozen vehicles, among which some trucks with artisan armor, known as “monsters”, stood out.

However, the community guard repelled the attack by the alleged hitmen, leading to a armed conflict That went on for over an hour and a half.

The inhabitants indicated that there were no deaths from the armed attack, but rather that considerable material damage was registered in the homes, shops and vehicles in that town of Michoacán, adjacent to Colima.

As a result of the violent incident, the Villa Victoria authorities decided to suspend face-to-face classes in the municipal seat and its surroundings on November 8.

The armed attack attributed to the CJNG in this town adds to the wave of violence that the state of Michoacán has suffered for a long time, where criminal groups are fighting for control of the square.

Just last November 1, it was announced that 11 day laborers were murdered in the vicinity of the municipality of Tangamandapio, Michoacán, a massacre that was attributed to the criminal group Los Viagras.

Later, on Sunday, the lifeless bodies of seven men were found in the municipal seat of Ciudad Hidalgo, which were dismembered and piled up in the trunk of a taxi.

Along with the victims, the authorities found a narco-message allegedly signed by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, which disputes control of the region with Los Correa.

In total, there are 13 drug trafficking groups vying for power in Michoacán, which has returned to the state the scene of constant executions and confrontations.