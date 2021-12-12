Cinema: what are the most anticipated releases in 2022?

2022 is loaded with numerous important launches. Some were delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had planned to arrive this year and could not because they had been stopped for so many months in the filming. Within this list, you will find films from very important franchises, studios and filmmakers. Next, the films that will arrive throughout the next year.

“Scream”

The horror saga that began with Wes Craven returns to the big screen with familiar faces: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. On this occasion, the crime wave that will surround Sydney Prescott will have relatives of the murderers from previous installments as victims. But the big question is: who is behind the mask this time?

Premiere: January 13.

“Morbius”

The Marvel tape features one of Spider-Man’s enemies, played by Jared Leto. In this installment the beginnings of the villain will be seen, which is a doctor who, after suffering a blood disease and failing to cure himself, becomes a vampire.

Joining Leto in the cast will be: Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton.

Premiere: January 20.

“The alley of lost souls”

A production by Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”, “The Shape of Water”). On this occasion, he returns to the screen with a luxury cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, among others. It is an adaptation of the horror classic starring Tyrone Power in 1947.

Premiere: January 27.

“The Black Phone”

With Scott Derrickson behind the scenes, this film stars Ethan Hawke. In it, he will become a masked serial killer whose preferred victims are children.

The duo is reunited after collaborating in 2012 on the horror movie, “Sinister.”

Premiere: February 3.

“Uncharted”

After the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 15 in theaters, Tom Holland will quickly return to the big screen to star in another sci-fi franchise. This time, from an adaptation of the video game that deals with Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who is a descendant of Francis Drake himself, one of the most important explorers in the world.

Premiere: February 17.

“Ambulance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eliza González team up to star in a remake of the Danish film “Ambulancen,” which is about an action-packed thriller where a robbery doesn’t go as expected. With Michael Bay (“Transformers”) in the director’s chair.

Premiere: February 17.

“The Batman”

One of the most anticipated releases of the year. Robert Pattinson will wear the Dark Knight costume. He is joined in the cast by Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and Zoë Kravitz. A Matt Reeves production (“Planet of the Apes”).

Premiere: March 3.

“Bullet Train”

Five hit men are found aboard a bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not alien to each other. The question is who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station.

The film has a cast of stars: Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny. Directing is David Leitch (producer of “John Wick”).

Premiere: April 7.

“The Northman”

Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse”) returns to the screen to direct his third film with an interesting cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Björk.

Premiere: April 21.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Another of the most anticipated Marvel releases. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the role of the Supreme Sorcerer of Earth, after passing through the third installment of “Spider-Man.” He is joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in the cast.

Sam Raimi returns to the role of director in the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe), after having collaborated with the studio on the “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Premiere: May 5.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role of Maverick, 36 years after the premiere of the first installment. With Joseph Kosinski directing, this film also features Miles Teller and Val Kilmer in the cast.

Premiere: May 26.

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

The franchise continues. Keanu Reeves reprises one of his star roles: that of the legendary hitman. Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen join the saga.

Premiere: May 26.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Dinosaurs are back on the big screen! Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the film series, alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. With Collin Trevorrow back in the director’s chair.

Premiere: June 9.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Taika Waititi is directing the God of Thunder film again. Chris Hemsworth will once again carry the hammer and will be accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie and Jane Foster. Together, they must face Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale).

Premiere: July 7.

“Black Adam”

The new DC film will feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the protagonist. In it, the beginnings of Shazam’s enemy will be seen: a man who began as a slave and who managed to become something much greater by obtaining his powers through magic.

Premiere: July 28.

“The Gray Man”

The Russo brothers return to the screen with a spy thiller involving Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. It would be the most expensive production in Netflix history.

Premiere: date to be confirmed.

“Knives Out 2”

Daniel Craig reprises his role alongside an all-star cast of Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke. A Rian Johnson production (“Knives Out,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII”).

Premiere: date to be confirmed.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

With Martin Scorsese behind the cameras, this film brings together Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to recreate a real case: the massacre of the members of the Osage tribe, to take over their oil-rich lands.

Premiere: date to be confirmed.

Source: Argentine News