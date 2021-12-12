Chucky Lozano and Napoli fall at home against Empoli

Rome Italy. The Napoli crashed before the Empoli when falling 0-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and dropped to fourth place in the A series Italian, in match of matchday 17.

The Mexican forward Hirving “Chucky” LozanoAlthough there were doubts that he played due to the strong clash he had in the Europa League match last Thursday, he started with several scoring chances, mainly in the first half, coming out of the substitution at minute 63 with Politano entering his place.

Luciano Spalletti’s team, who was not on the bench due to suspension, dominated the match, but could not break down the iron defense of an Empoli that, with a goal from Patrick Cutrone 20 minutes from time, was confirmed as a true “giant killer ” in this season.

Empoli He had already managed to beat Juventus at the Allianz Stadium this season and sealed his fifth victory away from home, after those of Turin, Cagliari, Salerno and Sassuolo.

The Neapolitan team shook the crossbar in the first half, with the Macedonian Eljf Elmas, and shot a post in the second with Andrea Petagna, without being able to collapse the wall of the Empoli team.

The Napoli he lost a great opportunity to catch up with Milan, the momentary leader, who did not go past 1-1 this Saturday in the Udinese field.

This tie brought him down to fourth place, as Atalanta beat him on the table.

Inter Milan, who host Cagliari this Sunday, can take the lead alone.

Atalanta dreams of Champions League

Atalanta added their sixth consecutive victory away from home this Sunday, after overcoming a goal from Argentine Giovanni Simeone and winning 2-1 at Hellas Verona, which allowed them to accelerate towards qualification for the next Champions League and open horizons in the fight for the title, which is momentarily two points.

