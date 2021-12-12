Christmas Comet Today: This December 12 we will see Comet Leonard and a shower of stars: We tell you how to see them from Mexico

This month of December a little seen natural phenomenon can be appreciated, It is about the appearance of Comet Leonard, It is heading towards the sun and can be seen on December 12, according to experts from the Astronomical Institute of UNAM.

What is Comet Leonard and how much can you see?

This comet was seen for the first time in January 2021 in Arizona and It is named after the discoverer Greg Leonard. This phenomenon could return in 70,000 or 75,000 years.

“We can say that it is a unique opportunity because after passing through the closest point to the Sun, it will be ejected out of the solar system. The interaction with the different planets of the Sun has modified the orbit of this comet and, practically, we are going to say goodbye “, commented researcher Fernando Vila Castro.

How to see the Christmas Comet from Mexico and at what time is it better to look into the sky?

The maximum point of approach to the Earth, will be when it is located 35 million kilometers, Which will happen on December 12, so that day will be the right one to see it in Mexico.

There will be showers of stars too: so you can see them live

After midnight you will be able to appreciate the rain of stars, so you have to be attentive to this wonderful act.

