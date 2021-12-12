Christian Horner pledges Red Bull endowment for life to Latifi

The Red Bull boss implored the racing gods to perform a miracle and this came through the incident that the Williams driver lived through

Christian horner promised the canadian Nicholas latifi a lifetime endowment of Red bull, since the Canadian accident in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opened the window so Max verstappen could surpass Lewis hamilton and thereby become a world champion.

Christian Horner celebrates the Verstappen Championship with a trophy. Getty Images

The head of Red bull He shared that in the last 10 laps he implored the racing gods to perform a miracle and this came through the incident that the Williams driver experienced with only five laps remaining.

“Thanks Nicholas latifi for that safety car! You are sure to get a lifetime supply of Red bull“, said to Channel 4 from English television.

In the same way, Horner added. “I think I called him about the comment that we were going to need something from the racing gods in the last 10 laps.”

Horner He defended the stewards’ job for ushering in the last safety car, allowing his driver to get closer to Hamilton and catch up with the British.

“We felt that the stewards had left us very bad at the beginning of the race, but we give them the credit for having started the race again,” he added.

“This championship came down to the last lap and a great strategy to take the softs. The butlers said it well ”, he concluded.