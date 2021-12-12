Chris Hemsworth: An Exemplary Hollywood Father | People | Entertainment

The actor has three children and is always proud of his family.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the Hollywood dads who make his fans melt with the cuteness he exudes in his fatherly role. The Australian actor, recognized for his Thor character, has three children with fellow actress Elsa Pataky, a girl (India) and two twin boys (Tristan and Sasha).

The couple moved from Los Angeles, United States, to Australia in 2015 with the motivation of providing a calm environment for their children during their growth, since their objective is for them to feel the validity of the family environment, as they have said in several interviews .

And being warm, loving, and demonstrative is something that comes naturally to Hemsworth as a parent. It is usually captured by photographers holding their little ones, sharing with them, leading them by the hand. He also shows it on Instagram, where his family has always had a leading role. Other artists prefer to leave their family life more private, however, the actor of Men in Black International, Ghostbusters, In the heart of the seas, and more film productions, he has no qualms about uploading photos with his children and also joking about what happens on a day-to-day basis.

For example, he published a picture with one of his children, he can be seen holding his hand while the little one was dressed in a cape. In the caption he put: “Taking my little man’s hand and asking him the old question: What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“‘Dad, I want to be Superman.’ Luckily I have two other children ”. A sense of humor has always surrounded Hemsworth when it comes to anecdotes with his children.

In 2020, in an interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth revealed that “every job he took, every time he went out on these long trips, it just got more and more difficult.” And he added: “For a while, you think that children don’t realize it and then you realize that they do. I really want to continue making films that I am proud of, but that too can wait. “

“Now, what is most important is that my children are of an age that I do not want to lose myself,” he added. “And I would hate to look back in 20 years and say, ‘well, let’s work as a father,’ and I have missed everything,” he also said in the interview for the well-known magazine.

His acting and how fruitful his career has been is also important to him, since he has stated that when he was little there was no money in his family, so that now with his career he can manage to support his children and his house through his efforts. .

The image that Chris Hemsworth projects for his roles on the screen, of a brave, strong, imposing man, is balanced with the tenderness that he expresses towards his family whenever he has the opportunity. (AND)