Chivas Pre-season starts with the mentality of getting revenge

The Chivas of Guadalajara They traveled on Friday, December 10, to Christmas bar to start with the strongest part of physical work in the Preseason with which they seek to reach the Clausura 2022 Tournament, For this reason, they already had their first practices in order to adapt to the place that will be their home for a week.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Friday morning the elements of the Sacred flock undertook the trip to the paradisiac beach of the state of Jaliscor with renewed vigor and waiting for the reinforcements to be announced at any time in search of meeting expectations under a new project commanded by Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño.

After two hours of intense training, the soccer players of Chivas took time to attend some fans who gathered in their place of concentration and later they went to their hotel to prepare the two sessions that they will have this weekend, since They will work in the morning in the gym and in the afternoon on the court.

It should be remembered that Guadalajara has three pre-season games agreed so far: on December 17 they will play against Colima, on the 22nd they will visit Zacatecas at the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium and on the 29th they will be measuring Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

“The training session consisted of some position games, where they worked combinations in confined spaces and at the same time the coordination when putting pressure on the rivals. For this saturday Chivas will train in a double session; the first is scheduled at 8 in the morning between the gym and the court, while the second will be at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on the pitch “, was part of what the official page of the Flock.