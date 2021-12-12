Chivas hopes to have Vega and Zaldívar for the Classic

The forwards of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldívar, continue to train hard to be able to be at one hundred percent and be considered to play in the National Classic of this day 10 of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

Alexis Vega and Angel Zaldívar They have been struggling with their injuries and at the moment their participation in the America game has not been taken for granted until a few days before to see if they are well recovered to play.

The two players are already integrated into the Chivas del Guadalajara training sessions, but the interim coach’s vote of confidence is expected, Marcelo Michel Leaño, who will be in charge of deciding if they can play.

Alexis Vega comes from injury with the Mexican National Team in the qualifying match against Costa Rica.

In this tournament, Vega has four games played as a starter and has a total of 309 minutes played with two yellow cards.

For his part, Ánngel Zaldívar has had an outstanding performance in front of Chivas del Guadalajara this tournament, since he remains a constant prior to his injury.

Zaldívar has three goals in seven games played as an undisputed starter with Rebaño Sagrado.

The National Classic will take place this Saturday from the Azteca stadium facilities at 8:00 p.m. from Sinaloa and at 9:00 p.m. from central Mexico.