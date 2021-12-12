Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier LIVE UFC 269 ONLINE FREE: at what time and where to watch live broadcast of mixed martial arts event | live streaming | ESPN 2 | Star Action | Star + | UFC Fight Pass | sports

The Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier will take place LIVE ONLINE and FREE by UFC 269 TODAY, Saturday, December 11, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast LIVE online via ESPN 2, Star Action Y Star plus starting at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). Incidents with photos and videos go through La República Deportes.

Live: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27). Ryan Hall beat Darrick Minner by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–27). Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by technical knockout. Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Cachoeira via submission. The prelude to the event has started! The first preliminaries began.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC 269 prelude

The star of the night will star Oliveira and Poirier, for the lightweight world championship. The Brazilian has nine consecutive victories, the last of which was at UFC 262 on May 15 of this year, when he defeated Michael Chandler by technical knockout. It should be remembered that this Khabib Nurmagomédov vacated the title when he retired.

For his part, the American will fight for the third time this year. Both times he did it with Conor McGregor and both times he won by TKO. The first duel was at the end of January and the second, at the beginning of July. This gave him chances to aim for a belt. In 2019, after beating Max Holloway, Poirier became a lightweight champion, but lost the job the same year to Khabib.

The other match not to be missed will be the one between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña for the world bantamweight championship. The Brazilian has been undefeated since 2015 and has accumulated 12 wins in a row. She has beaten all the rivals who have wanted to steal the title from her, including Valentina Shevchenko, but she has never faced the fighter with Venezuelan roots before.

UFC 269: event file

UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier When is it issued? Today, Saturday, December 11 Where? T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas What time? 8.00 pm (Peruvian time) On what channel? ESPN 2, Star Action and Star Plus

UFC 269: event card

Stellar fights

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley.

Preliminaries

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin blanchfield

Alex Perez vs. Matt schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

At what time do Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for UFC 269?

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (The next day)

Italy: 2.00 am (The next day)

France: 2.00 am (The next day)

Germany: 2.00 am (The next day).

Where to see Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Peru: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Argentina: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Bolivia: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Chile: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Colombia: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirierg in Ecuador: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in Paraguay: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirierg in the United States: ESPN +

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirierg in Spain: DAZN

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirierg in Uruguay: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirierg in Venezuela: Star +, ESPN 2, Star Action

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: what channel is ESPN in Peru?

satelite

Movistar TV: 483 (SD) and 884 (HD)

Claro TV: 36 (SD) and 1711 (HD).

Cable

Movistar TV: 504 (SD) and 740 (HD)

DirecTV: 621 (SD) and 1621 (HD)

Claro TV: 65 (SD) and 523 (HD).

Where to see Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier via ESPN in South America?

If you want to see the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the ESPN signal, tune into the following channels according to the pay TV operator you have hired:

Argentina: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital / HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Superchannel ).

Uruguay: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).

Colombia: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite)

Chile: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR).

Ecuador: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Grupo TV Cable), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).

Bolivia: 54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satelital).

Paraguay: 63 SD and 124 HD (Claro TV).

Venezuela: 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satelital).

Mexico: 548 SD and 1550 HD (Sky), 501 (Star TV).

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: which channel is Star Action?

DirecTV

Argentina, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador: channel 561 (SD), channel 1561 (HD).

Movistar TV

Colombia and Peru: channel 649 (SD), channel 928 (HD)

Chile: channel 648 (SD), channel 930 (HD).

Clear tv

Chile: channel 282 (SD), channel 782 (HD)

Colombia: channel 787 (SD), channel 789 (HD)

Peru: channel 82 (SD) channel 1630 (HD).

How to see Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier ONLINE FREE?

So you don’t miss the match broadcast Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier by Internet, you can tune into the Star Plus signal, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In case you cannot enter it, you have the option of following the ONLINE coverage of this commitment via La República Deportes.

How to access Star Plus to see the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier?

To access Star Plus and view the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier You must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Go to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.

What is Star Plus?

Star + is a platform for content from Disney-owned companies such as ABC, FX, Freeform, Searchlight, 20th Century Studio, and 20th Television.

What content does Star Plus have?

Star + not only has series and films belonging to the defunct Fox, it also has sports content, since subscribers access ESPN, a channel that has an extensive range of leagues and championships.

For football lovers, the platform broadcasts the matches of the Copa Libertadores, Premier League, LaLiga, MLB and NHL. Rugby, tennis, golf, cycling, boxing, MMA and more sports content are also available.