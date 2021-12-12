Cardi B shows off her taste for menudo

Superstar Cardi B has never denied her Latin roots, the rapper and songwriter of Dominican descent always shows her audience how proud she is of her past, such as that Selena has been a source of inspiration for her and has sung verses of her songs in her social networks, thus she has also shown through them to be a fan of Camilo Sesto and of course to recognize and value the vocabulary in Spanish.

This time the sensual singer It became a trend to show one of the typical dishes that are consumed in places in Latin America such as Mexico and Colombia, it is the beef belly, what we Mexicans know as menudo and Colombians like tripe.

Cardi couldn’t help her gastronomic excitement as she spooned the broth with the pieces of belly. He wrote on Twitter: “Who likes this besides me? I got it from my dad ”, acknowledging that the taste for this type of traditional food called fondas runs in his family.

Cardi is fond of food rich in fat and protein, she is commonly seen enjoying cuts of meat and dishes with high doses of carbohydrates, however she also owns a toned body that she maintains in optimal condition. The star is currently promoting her recent single “Up.”

jb