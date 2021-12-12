Cardi B received a gift and intimidating letter from Joe Golberg of ‘You’ – Publimetro México

The creators of the series ‘You’ took the signals of Cardi B very seriously as soon as the third season has come out. And it is that days ago the singer changed her Twitter profile photo for one of the character Joe Golberg and immediately afterwards the official account of the Netflix drama did the same with one of her.

Since then the expectation has grown when seeing the hints that are thrown at each other, but a few hours ago a detail that was sent to the actress, which comes from the protagonist of the series, caused a stir.

Through a tweet Cardi made it known by writing “How Joe got my new home address.” This was accompanied by an image with an identifying cap of the series and a very intimidating note.

Hello You. My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also led to … you. Cardi B, you have a path with social media. You are significant. Noun. I only like you. You are authentic and nuanced … just the way you are with your music. You keep me alert, the ones that remain, at least. You can’t be caged and it’s refreshing. I can’t wait to see you die in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear. Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg ”.

As expected, the publication generated an infinity of reactions, and along with it the memes, as many assumed how Joe would lock Cardi’s partner in the glass room.

There are also those who believe that all this will bring with it the possible participation of the singer in the fourth season of the series, so it is not very far-fetched and the producers could surprise with something like that.