Candidate becomes a trend for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie

The final of Miss Universe 2021 will take place this Sunday, December 12.

Miss Albania, contestant of Miss Universe 2021, has surprised netizens with her resemblance to the actress Angelina Jolie.

On many occasions it has been said that humans have a twin somewhere in the world and this seems to be the case with Ina Dajci, the candidate for the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which has a great resemblance to the former of Brad Pitt.

The representative of Albania has left everyone shocked by her beauty. In addition to her charisma, the 27-year-old architect, designer, scientist and artist bears a strong resemblance to Angelina Jolie and her photographs prove it.

“She is the same as Angelina when she was young”, “How beautiful this girl, Brad Pitt will want to meet her”, “She is identical to Angelina Jolie”, “Totally beautiful one of my favorites”, “The most beautiful I hope she wins”, were some reactions from netizens.

National Costume: Dannia Guevara captivates with her costume

The representative of Guatemala dazzled with her national costume at the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Dannia Guevara, Miss Guatemala, wowed with her National Costume in the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021.

A few days ago, the Guatemalan woman had shared the meaning of her suit on her social networks. The name he gave it was “Brother Peoples”.

“From Israel’s first day, the roots of the excellent relations between the two countries were sown, when Guatemala was the second country to officially recognize Israel. Exactly 70 years later, in May 2018, history repeated itself when Guatemala was again the second country that recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy to that city, ”he commented.

