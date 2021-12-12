Camilo Vargas finds redemption and is applauded with Luis Reyes

The Atlas fans surrendered to their team in the serenade outside the concentration hotel, where the Colombian goalkeeper found redemption for the error in the first leg

Tonight at the concentration hotel of the Atlas, the fans of the Rojinegro team were present to perform the ‘Banderazo Rojinegro’ to make their support felt for the final back against León on the Jalisco Stadium field.

Camilo Vargas was one of the most applauded by those present, at which point he found redemption after being signaled by a sector of fans in León’s second goal in the first leg.

The Rojinegra serenade It began at around 7:00 p.m., after at least 700 fans gathered at the main entrance of the concentration hotel and, after a few minutes, they were transferred to the right side of the concentration hotel where the providencia street.

Among the chants, flares and flags, the first to go out with the fans was the youth squad Edgar Zaldivar, who took a flag and a flare and sang with the Rojinegros fans.

After that, different players began to appear, being Luis Reyes and Camilo Vargas the most anticipated by the fans, after they began to chant his name.

The Colombian archer, Camilo Vargas was the one that best received the fans, since after the error in the first leg against Lion, the fans began to sing: “Camilo, Camilo, the people are with you”, just like the traditional one: “Vargas, Vargas, olé olé olé olé, Vargas, Vargas”.



For its part, Luis Reyes and Aldo Rocha were among the elements that received the most praise from the fans, since they repeatedly requested the return of the cup to the Rojinegro team’s showcases.

Later, with the entire squad on the terrace of the concentration hotel, the board was present, led by the president of the Orlegi Group, Alejandro Irarragorri and José Riestra, president of the Atlas.

In the final part of the party at the concentration hotel, Diego Cocca came out amid applause and the popular song: “Come, come, sing with me, that a friend you are going to find that from the hand of Diego Cocca all the way around ‘let’s go’ to give”.

In the final part of the serenade, the boxer’s coach, Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso, was present at the concentration hotel and waving flags and singing, he became one of the followers who were present.