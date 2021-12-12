Burning man: the movie with which Carmen Salinas came to Hollywood

Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82 (Photo: MISAEL VALTIERRA / CU añosARTOSCURO.COM)

The night of December 9 One of the most beloved actresses by Mexican viewers passed away at the age of 82, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, because of a stroke.

The news was spread through a Twitter post by producer Juan Osorio, minutes later the actress’s family confirmed his descent and they highlighted the sadness that their loss caused them.

“With deep pain, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021. Details about funeral services will be provided later. We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family. As well as the expressions of affection and prayers that they offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas ”, can be read in the official statement of the family.

Carmen Salinas’ career was full of television successes in Mexico with titles such as María la del barrio, Mujeres Asesinas, María Mercedes, We the Handsome, Until the money do us part, among others. Likewise, he also managed to conquer the film industry, not only in the country, but also abroad, as he participated in a couple of films that led her to triumph in Hollywood.

Next to the multi-award winner Denzel Washington, they were part of the tape Man on Fire, which was also filmed in Carmen Salinas’ home country. On said tape, the actress played a woman who kidnapped girls.

During an interview as part of the promotion of the film, Washington classified the actress as “a very pretty woman” and highlighted the large number of people who approached him while the film was being recorded.

The hospitalization of the actress was unveiled on November 11 through a statement in which it was reported that he was interned in intensive care: “The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her “, expressed his nephew Gustavo Briones through an advertisement.

The actress spent several days in a coma due to a stroke, according to the first medical report released by her granddaughter Carmen Plascencia and his nephew Gustavo Briones. The actress’s relatives indicated that her health was very serious due to the cerebral vascular disease she suffered on Wednesday night.

“Nowadays my granny is in a coma with her organs working naturallyHe, I mean, she’s making them work. The diagnosis is a stroke and we are waiting to see how it progresses ”, Her granddaughter Carmen Plasencia initially said before the morning cameras Today.

On November 23, Carmen Salinas underwent two surgeries: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy. It came out of both without any complications. In addition, the actress’s granddaughter and nephew assured that she she had already started to perform more body movements reflexes of the actions that doctors perform with her, such as daily reviews.

On December 7, María Eugenia Plascencia reported that her mother no longer had the cerebral hemorrhage, according to what the doctors told him. Apparently, the fluid would have been reabsorbed by the brain just a few weeks after it occurred. Unfortunately, things did not go well.

