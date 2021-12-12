budget will be 1,503 million pesos – El Financiero

If the mandate revocation consultation is a reality in 2022, it will be carried out with less budget: The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) approved this Friday a modification to the budget designed for the process, which will now be 1,275 million 900 thousand pesos.

Originally, the amount that the electoral body had contemplated for the consultation was more than double, that is, 3 thousand 830.4 million pesos, according to what was exposed by the president counselor Lorenzo Córdova before the Chamber of Deputies.

In this Friday’s session, Córdova added that to the 1,275 million pesos his will add an amount for a savings commitment of 227.1 million pesos.

In total, the probable mandate revocation consultation will have an available budget of 1,503 million pesos.

However, the presiding counselor remarked that the INE would be organizing this process with a deficit of more than 2,554 million pesos, “which puts at risk the organization of this unprecedented exercise of citizen participation,” he explained.

And to all this, how is the signing meeting going?

Not good, if we stick to the numbers. With cutoff to December 6, only 791,428 supporters, which represents the 28.69 percent of goal.

The INE announced that only 971 thousand 741 support intentions have been received. However, they have only been validated and found in the Nominal List 791,428 voters.

For the INE to be able to request the Congress of the Union to carry out the mandate revocation consultation, it is required that three percent of the citizens registered on the Nominal List show their support for the exercise by sending their signature. This percentage must be reached in at least 17 of the 32 entities of the Republic.

With information from Erik López