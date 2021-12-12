Britney, Bennifer, Beatles, Broadway: Pop Culture in 2021

Britney was released. Bennifer came back. Broadway too, yay! And even the Beatles! As for Bond, James Bond, he said goodbye, or at least Daniel Craig’s version.

Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah, and we listened. We also heard from Taylor Swift, who sang about a failed romance and an unreturned scarf (ex-lovers: keep knitwear at your own risk).

It was a year of reunions: the cast of “Friends,” for example, and three of the quartet of “Sex and the City” in a sequel. And also reruns: “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”) caused a stir 60 years after the original. Even Tony Soprano came back, more or less, for a moment.

The live shows provoked a cautious joy – because at any moment they could stop. And the good guys won, at least on the TV sitcom, with “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis’s series about a lovingly serious American coach transplanted into fierce British soccer, which swept the Emmys.

Here is our annual, and highly subjective, tour of the nostalgic path of pop culture:

JANUARY

On the day of the presidential inauguration, a star was born and we are not talking about an elected official. AMANDA GORMAN, 22, wowed a nation by reciting “The Hill We Climb” in her striking yellow coat and red headband. In a matter of hours, the eloquent national youth poet laureate gained more than a million followers on Instagram (now approaching 4 million). Soon, she had millions in print book orders, a modeling contract, and a hosting gig at the Met Gala. The opening runner-up star: THE BERNIE SANDERS GLOVES, inspiration for many memes.

FEBRUARY

“Could it have been an email all night?” Host TINA FEY asked about the Golden Globes, an awkward virtual ceremony that still had its poignant moments, including a heartbreaking speech from TAYLOR SIMONE LEDWARD, the posthumous winner’s widow. CHADWICK BOSEMAN: “I don’t have your words.” However, these Globes will be remembered for the revelations of the shocking lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.A judge upheld – for the time being – the guardianship that governed BRITNEY SPEARS after a new documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” shed light on the troubling case.

MARCH

It was a great night for women at the Grammys, with SWIFT being the first woman to win Album of the Year three times, and BEYONCÉ scored her 28th win and became the most decorated woman in the history of these awards. But the biggest news this month was ENRIQUE and MEGHAN’s explosive interview, in which Meghan spoke of a fairytale life that turned dark and made her suicidal, and claimed to have experienced racism in the royal family.

APRIL

It was time. CHLOÉ ZHAO took home the Oscar for best director for her lyric “Nomadland,” only the second woman in history (and the first woman of color) to achieve recognition. The Oscars, in person but simplified, brought back the glamor of the red carpet; however, they had an abrupt end it was super strange. April was also Titanic anniversary month, noteworthy due to BOWEN YANG’s hilarious “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of the iceberg himself, who has gotten over that sinking but is eager to promote his album.

MAY

We dedicate this month to friends, that is, “Friends,” also known as Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Ross, who celebrated their long-awaited reunion. Among the revelations: a previously unknown mutual infatuation between JENNIFER ANISTON and DAVID SCHWIMMER, and LADY GAGA’s fondness for Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat”. Also: the monkeys who played Marcel weren’t nice, and this will be the last meeting (we’ll see).

JUNE

One of the sexiest relationships in Hollywood apparently ended. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST detailed on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” why he filed for divorce from KANYE WEST in February: “I don’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state,” she said. “I want someone who wants to exercise with me.” SPEARS came out and told a judge that she wanted her life back. “I have lied and I have told the whole world that I am fine,” he declared. It was not.

JULY

Good guys don’t always finish last, especially not in 2021, when audiences seemed to crave something lighthearted, popular, and without malice. The second season of “Ted Lasso” debuted this month, bringing a new set of challenges for the friendly coach and his underdog club, AFC Richmond. In two months, the show would sweep the Emmy Awards in the comedy sections; We only tell you now, because our September entry will be full!

AUGUST

Who saw this coming? It’s BENNIFER! Almost 20 years after their very public romance, JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK met again, publicly showing their affection in photos of paparazzi kissing at dinner, on a yacht, on red carpets … The Internet rejoiced. On a sad note, it was the end of an era for rock ‘n’ roll when ROLLING STONES drummer CHARLIE WATTS, the band’s heart and beat, died in his 80s just before the Stones resumed their tour. .

SEPTEMBER

“Nothing like coming home!” That’s what the original Glinda, KRISTIN CHENOWETH, said as she welcomed Broadway audiences to the musical “Wicked.” Enthusiastic post-shutdown theatergoers, masked and vaccinated, also flocked to hits like “Waitress,” “Hadestown,” “The Lion King” and “Hamilton.” The Met Gala was back, with mandatory PCR testing and a decidedly young atmosphere led by hosts TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, BILLIE EILISH, GORMAN and tennis star NAOMI OSAKA. At the Emmys, it was Lasso’s time, but also to recognize comedy heroine JEAN SMART, who won a trophy and enjoyed her “JEANbirth.” South Korean survival drama “Squid Game” made its TV debut in bold fashion. In court, music star R. KELLY was convicted of sex trafficking, a milestone for the #MeToo movement, especially for black victims of sexual abuse.

OCTOBER

In one of those moments when reality meets art, CAPTAIN KIRK bravely took off into space. An excited WILLIAM SHATNER, 90’s oldest space traveler, described the atmosphere that keeps humanity alive as “thinner than your skin.” DANIEL CRAIG made his last appearance as Bond in “No Time to Die.” And while TONY SOPRANO may or may not be dead, depending on how you view the final scene, he returned as a teenager in the prequel “Many Saints of Newark”, played by none other than MICHAEL GANDOLFINI, the son leave me alone. However, the film did not prosper at the box office, unlike Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which enjoyed a major release. A real-life tragedy shook the movie world when a prop gun fired by actor ALEC BALDWIN killed cinematographer HALYNA HUTCHINS, horrifying an industry and prompting calls for all weapons to be banned from film sets. .

NOVEMBER

It’s not a BEATLES reunion, but PETER JACKSON’s documentary “Get Back” gave hungry fans eight hours of never-before-seen footage. And it was BRITNEY moment: A judge finally ended the guardianship that controlled the pop singer’s life for nearly 14 years. “The best day of my life,” he said. SWIFT released a 10-minute version of the gripping single “All Too Well.” A saddened Broadway community said goodbye to STEPHEN SONDHEIM, the beloved titan of musical theater. An unimaginable tragedy struck the music world: At a chaotic TRAVIS SCOTT concert, eight people (and later two more, including a 9-year-old boy) were killed when a crowd rushed onto the stage.

DECEMBER

More reunions and returns. SPIDER-MAN is back, as is CARRIE BRADSHAW, in her 50s (and her friends MIRANDA and CHARLOTTE, but not SAMANTHA). Nostalgia peaks with the exciting new “West Side Story” directed by STEVEN SPIELBERG, from a script by TONY KUSHNER and vivid choreography by JUSTIN PECK. With more worrying news about the pandemic on the horizon, we can all take advantage of a poignant distraction like this one.