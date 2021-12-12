Boca Juniors would go out to compete at Club América

From now until the winter market closes, which will be with the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament started, the versions of the Stove Soccer will invade the Eagles of America. In that sense, this Sunday, December 12, one more is added. It was already known -because it is public knowledge- that Boca Juniors intends the services of Roger Martinez.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

So far, nothing new. The Argentine team for some time has been aiming to be able to negotiate with the institution’s board of directors cream blue, although of course, after the bad experience that continues to cause problems for Coapa with the Independent Athletic Club for the passes of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez, any contact by the Xeneize or of a team from the South American country, it is looked at with distrust.

But in this case, Boca Juniors change role and script in the new story that was added to the Stove Soccer this weekend. Apparently, according to a report by the TyC Sports journalist Leandro Aguilera, the River Plate club would compete with the Eagles of America for the hiring of the central defender of Velez Sarsfield, Lautaro Giannetti.

Back in the first days of November, days before the quarterfinals of the League, the newspaper El Universal had assured that the defender who would have been close to joining the Club Necaxa by mid-2021, it could finally reach Mexico Yet the MX League, but to play in the squad he directs Santiago Solari.

In any case, the only one with concrete evidence that progress has been made is the Chilean Diego Valdes that, in fact, on the last Saturday, December 11, he visited the facilities of the training ground and had already carried out the corresponding medical check-ups. As soon as the positive results are there, you will proceed to sign your contract.