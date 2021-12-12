Billie Eilish arrives at the Strange World of Jack and Ser Sally at the Halloween concert

The ‘Strange World of Jack’ Halloween concertsThey will take place at the end of October in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish to join Danny Elfman, composer of the film’s score, to “Weird Al”, Yankovic and an orchestra to interpret the themes of the film and at the same time project the classic of Tim Burton.

Billie Eilish being Sally from Jack’s Strange World?

Yes, composer Danny Elfman confirmed the news via his Instagram account: “It is my pleasure to announce that special guest star Billie Eilish join the nightmare gang to sing Sally in our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows.

Danny Elfman to play Jack, “Weird Al” Yankovic ser Lock and Ken Page will play the role of Oogie Boogie.

When is Jack’s Strange World special Halloween concert?

The ‘Strange World of Jack’ concert will be held at Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and 31.

How to see the concert of the Strange World of Jack and Billie Eilish as Sally?

To see the concert you must buy a ticket for Sunday, October 31, since the tickets for the 20 are already sold out. Ticket prices range from $ 40 to $ 180, around $ 800 and $ 3,700 pesos.

What is Jack’s Strange World?

‘The Strange World of Jack’ is a 1993 musical animated film directed by Henry Selick, made with the technique of stop motion. It is based on drawings and a poem by Tim Burton, the film’s producer.

It tells the story of Jack Skellington the king of ‘Halloween Town’, who stumbles through a portal to the ‘City of Christmas’ and decides to have a party. Kidnap Santa Claus and create a totally different version of Christmas than the one that exists, but his girlfriend Sally you are aware of the mistake you are making.

Photos: @billieeilish / @dannyelfman

