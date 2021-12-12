Baby bangs are back and Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Megan Fox inspire us to wear the look

A preview? You don’t need to cut your hair to get it. Instagram @bellahadid @dualipa

There is a new one haircut extra cool and loads of our favorite celebrities are showing us the way. The cut in question? The micro fringe or baby bangs. First, we saw Dua Lipa sporting waist-length strands of hair in [oneofthemostprominentredcolorsoftheseason[unodeloscoloresrojosmásdestacadosdelatemporadafiery copper or red rust ‘(https://www.glamour.mx/belleza/cabello/articulos/cabello-cobrizo-tinte-como-usarlo-segun-tu-tono-de-piel-tendencia-verano/20849). She finished the look with a fringe at the height of the eyebrows to promote her new campaign with Versace.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Then we noticed ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor giving us a vibe punk with a micro bob meticulously dyed an icy blonde color, complete with a nano fringe for a photoshoot in Vanity fair.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Later, Megan Fox showed us a micro fringe style Girl With The Dragon Tattoo for his first appearance in the Met Gala. Stylized super straight and ultra silky, with an XXL braid at the height of your back.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This week, Lady Gaga put her own twist on the cut with another nod to Audrey Hepburn (after her awards look Oscar 2019). Combined a ultra short fringe with a high bun that can also be achieved through styling without using scissors. Here several ways to make a fringe or baby bangs just by combing the hair.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And a few days ago, Bella Hadid shared a bob brown with yellow and blonde highlights accompanied by thin eyebrows and a piercing false on the eyebrow.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Admittedly, it’s not a look for just anyone, but if you’re in the mood for a renegade cut, the baby bangs add interest, open the face more compared to others fringes and they give a lot of definition to the cheekbones. They are delicate and cute, but intense and sassy, ​​which is a mix we want more of.

James Pryce, Stylist for Josh wood believe that short fringes They are the perfect look for confident women this season. ‘The short fringe definitely screams confidence. They are a rebellious type of fringe and are not for shy people, ‘he told Glamor.

James acknowledges that they work particularly well on heart-shaped faces but since they can be worn with multiple locks, parted or super-styled, there is a way to make them work for everyone. ‘Personally, I prefer them to be very textured rather than straight,’ he says.

But, if you’re not ready to pull out the scissors, you’re in luck; We’re pretty sure the celebrities we mentioned transitioned into this trend with a fake version first. It looks like Dua, Phoebe and Bella are wearing wigs. Similarly, we suspect that Megan’s fringe is a version clip in And if you look closer, we can see that the ends of Lady Gaga’s hair are stylized to look like the mini fringe that you see peeking out from under his bun.

So if you want a radical hair makeover with or without the commitment, the baby bangs they definitely have our vote.

ORIGINAL TEXT BY GLAMOR UK