Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr. didn’t want to shoot the iconic Iron Man scene

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga, an event marked by a score of interconnected films since 2008, when the first Iron Man film was released, until a historic year 2019 for superhero cinema. This milestone, both symbolic and commercial, had a defining scene starring himself Iron Man, Tony Stark, made by Robert Downey Jr., who originally refused to record said sequence.

This news includes plot spoilers / spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. We recommend to stop reading if you have not seen this movie.

As excerpted from the recently published book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via ComicBook), Kevin Feige and Anthony Russo, producer and co-director, respectively, the reason for this initial refusal by Downey Jr. it was none other than the emotional implication of that decision in the script.

When Iron Man confronts Thanos and snaps his fingers to reverse what happened in Avengers: Infinity War, Stark says “I am Iron Man”, As he declared in the first film of 2008. This was on the verge of not happening. “When he found out we wanted to re-shoot a remake of possibly the most emotional take, at first [Robert Downey Jr.] I didn’t want to do it ”, reveals Feige in relation to that moment, which closed the circle on a figurative level.

“It was difficult for him to understand specifically where we were with the narration […] We were really sure what I needed [esa escena]”Expands Russo, who acknowledges that” It was a challenge for Robert to have to address it again.

