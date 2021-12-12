‘Atlas of 1999 was more attractive, but today they are effective and that is what matters’

Despite the fact that the score (3-2) does not favor the Atlas after the Ida game of the Final against the Lion, two of its figures, homegrown goalkeepers: Erubey Cabuto Y Oswaldo Sanchez, they trust that today they will turn it around and be champions after 70 years.

“Without a doubt (he sees them as champions). Our hope is in them and I hope that everyone with a good vibe can do something very important.

“We are all united, hopeful, and with the illusion that we who walked along that path were not made for us, we hope that this generation will be done because it has been many years and as a roginegro that I am, I want you to Atlas come out champion. Now as a fan I feel like one more with hope and illusion that this team will make history because it is expected by many generations, “he told RECORD Cabuto, starting goalkeeper for the Rojinegros in the 1999 final against Toluca.

The former goalkeeper pointed out that Atlas He can be criticized for his style of play, but in the end it has given him results and today he could be the Champion team.

“I don’t know (if he likes the way he plays Atlas) and perhaps we are left with that experience of the 99 team, where we were more colorful, more vertical, but in the end today they are effective, which is what interests us, and after many detractors, the technician came to shut up and took a step, and quietly doing his thing.

“I don’t know if they liked their ways or not, in the end the team was where it should be, they earned it hard and now they have this great opportunity for this team to raise the cup,” he commented.

For its part, Oswaldo Sanchez expressed his wish that the Foxes win the Title.

“I am happy for the red and black fans. It is a team that I have a lot of respect for, a team that I want to win, that I want to be champion because I think the fans deserve it, I am really excited about this Final. I would love that Atlas was champion, that all that generation can see raising the glass to Aldo Rocha, captain of the team “, indicated.

