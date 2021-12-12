Astrophysicists want PLUTO to be considered a PLANET, but that would reclassify the MOON. Why?

For more than a decade there has been an intense debate on whether Pluto should or should not be considered a planet. In this context, a recent study aims to resolve the current definition of the term “planet“, which would allow us to consider the celestial body as the ninth planet in our Solar System.

Likewise, the team of astrophysicists led by planetary scientist Philip Metzger from the University of Central Florida is seeking a redefinition that is more inclusive and focuses on studying the characteristics of celestial bodies in space to consider them as planets. However, this could also reclassify the Moon, as well as some other satellites.

Why did Pluto stop being considered a planet?

In a publication of the Science Direct, astrophysicists point to the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of this problem in the definition of plant. In 2006, this association established that planets They are only those celestial bodies that: orbit around the Sun, have enough mass to be spherical and are the astronomical body that dominates in its orbit.

In that sense, these requirements were those that reduced to only eight celestial bodies that met the definition of planet within the Solar System: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. In this way he was excluded from the list Pluto, and this has brought a scientific debate that has not yet been resolved.

Size does matter?

Therefore, many scientists request a redefinition based only on the physical properties of the bodies in question and not on tradition and astrology. This position is based on an exhaustive review of scientific documents on the planets, of the last 400 years.

In such research, the scientists found that the original definition, established by Galileo, it had ceased to be used for a period of “abandonment“in which there was not so much attention to the planets.

So will the Moon be considered a planet?

Furthermore, that situation resulted in considering as planets only to bodies by virtue of their large size and by orbiting the Sun, excluding moons and asteroids. This came to sneak into the scientific literature, so they stopped being defined by other characteristics such as their complexity, geology and life potential.

So the group of astrophysicists led by Metzger suggests that this redefinition focuses on a key characteristic: whether a planet is or has been geologically active. Although it could be reconsidered Pluto thus, also other bodies such as Moon, other natural satellites and dwarf planets would fall into this same category, which at other times has been used as an argument to refute the extension of the concept.

