As they have grown! Before and after the children of Kim Kardashian – Publimetro México

After almost seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to end their relationship in early 2021.

A year before consolidating their relationship under the law, the couple welcomed their first daughter and two years later they welcomed their second child.

Some time later the businesswoman and the singer decided to continue increasing the members of their family and through a rented womb they brought their third and fourth children into the world.

Kim Kardashian and her four children Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Unlike other public figures, the most famous of the Kardashians has shared with her millions of followers her facet as a mother and even the different stages of pregnancy she has gone through.

Here we show you the children of the socialite and how much they have grown.

North West

Kim and Kanye’s first-born daughter was born on June 15, 2013 when the businesswoman was 33 years old. Like his mother, at just 8 years old he has become a fashion icon.

Through her Instagram account, Kim has shown the great friendship and complicity she has with her eldest daughter. He often shares photos, indulging in his quirks or laughing out loud.

North to the eldest daughter of the businesswoman and the singer Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Saint West

Saint is the couple’s second child and the first boy, who turned 6 years old on December 5.

“My baby Saint turns six today! There is no one like you, with your smile and your negotiation skills. I have not met anyone who takes (the video game) Roblox so seriously, “wrote Kim in his social networks, who was nostalgic when he saw how fast his offspring has grown.

On the other hand, the businesswoman shared the promise made by the little boy: “Thank you for being my best friend and giving me the best hugs! I remind you that this morning you promised me when you woke up that you will continue to hug me until you are 10 years old. I love you and I will love you always! ”.

A few days ago Kim celebrated the five years of Saint Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Chicago West

Kim Kardashian’s third heiress was born on January 15, 2018 through a surrogacy.

It is no secret to anyone how fast “Chi Chi” has grown, as his mother tells him. As revealed by the socialite, Chicago is the most similar to her. He even refers to the 3-year-old as his soul mate.

“My princess Chi Chi, today you have three! You have the sweetest little voice I could hear all day! You bring so much magic! in all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy, ”Kardashian wrote on the occasion of her birthday.

Chicago West is the third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Psalm West

Psalm is the last child of the couple before their separation. The youngest of the West was born on May 9, 2019. At just two years old, the little baby has won the hearts of his mother’s followers with his tenderness and beauty.

Psalm is the youngest of the West-Kardashians Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

