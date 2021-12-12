Ariel Winter recalls how embarrassed ‘Modern Family’ fans made her feel about her body

Ariel winter, best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on the television series ‘Modern Family’, has remembered some of the hardest moments of being exposed to the media spotlight since I was so young. Many of the fans made cruel comments about her physique to such an extent that the actress herself has acknowledged that she needed medication.

Viewers watched Ariel Winter grow up, who began filming the series when he was 12 years old. Over the course of the seasons, the actress went through the usual physical change of adolescence, but some fans didn’t like it.

This is how she told it herself on Red Table Talk: The Estefan: “They called me a fat whore when I was 13 years old. That was tough. My body changed, with puberty, I gained weight and started wearing different clothes. I remember wearing a dress with a little cleavage, and the headlines got muddy, I was only 13. ”

The actress relates that one of the things that hurt her the most of those insults is that they were the fans of the series themselves: “We have so many lovable fans, but others were cruel. They criticized me for not being Alex Dunphy, for not dressing like her. But I am not my character“. Ariel winter she had to endure comments such as “you look very fat on TV”, “stop trying to look sexy” and others like that the actress said during the interview.

Medication and therapy

Ariel Winter went through a very tough time. While all this was going on, she had to keep going to the institute, where she was not in a pleasant environment either. “I had to take antidepressants. I tried to change everything that people hated. I tried to lose weight I tried all kinds of diets, I changed my hair … “

The actress had to deal with the sexualization of her body at a very young age, and that caused him self-esteem issues that he had to deal with for years.

