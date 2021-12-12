Singer Ariana Grande indulges in a stellar theme with Kid cudi, intended for the big and small screen. The new single, Just look up, it is about the theme composed for the next premiere of the film Don’t look up (Don’t look up in Spain) in cinemas and on the Netflix platform, as it is an original production.

Don’t look up

Directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up it is a dramatic comedy. The film tells the story of astronomy professor Randall Mindy and student Kate Dibiasky, and how they both discover that a Kite heads to collide with Earth and they try to convince the rest of the people to act, since could end life on the planet.

However, far from the purpose they had set for themselves, in which everyone would adopt a cautious attitude, every time they try to communicate their message to the world ー be it to the president, a morning show or social networks ー, nobody believes them and they make fun of them. They even try it with Ariana Grande, but the artist is one of those who laughs at astrologers. However, he composes a song with his message: “just look up.”

Just look up

Randall and Kate have a personal mission to warn the world to look up, because a comet is going to collide with the Earth. Although it seems that humanity is more concerned with other issues, such as success and money, more than the theories presented by the two characters.

As shown in the video clip, and despite the fact that even when they talk to Ariana Grande to launch the message on her tour, she replies that the relationship she has with the comet is to have a star tattooed on her back; Ariana Grande indulges in a stellar song with Kid Cudi.

Performs to the audience on his tour Just look up, a song that pretends that people look to the sky to be aware of the meteorite. The result seems helpful for the teacher and the astrology student, since Ariana throws messages at her like “time is very valuable, we don’t have much left”; “Look up, is what he’s trying to say”, “listen to the damn skilled scientists”,“ Celebrate or cry or pray ”,“ maybe tomorrow will never come ”.

“Look up What he’s really trying to say Is get your head out of your ass And listen to the goddamn qualified scientists We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time It’s so close I can feel the heat big time You can act like everything is alright but this is probably happening in real time Celebrate, Or cry or pray … Whatever it takes to get you through the mess that we made! Cause, tomorrow may never come! “

A work that invites reflection

Don’t look up It is a movie based on “could be” real facts as McKay wants to make clear in the trailer. Warns of how more and more, human beings we only believe our own words and we are not able to pay attention to what others are telling us.

McKay decided to look at hypocrisy and ignorance of society to create this story that invites reflection on human behavior and the contempt we do to the planet if what they tell us does not fit into our plans. As it happens to the two protagonists and can be seen in the trailer, everyone joins in to see who creates the most absurd story with the tragic event of the comet.