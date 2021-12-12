Ariana Grande, her 51 tattoos and their many meanings

For several years, the singer Ariana Grande has decided to fill her body with tattoos. Currently, the interpreter of “God is a Woman” has 51 tattoos, each of them with great meaning for the young American.

The first tattoo that was made was that of a small heart on his right foot. He got this tattoo to celebrate the premiere of his first record production “Yours Truly”, released in 2013. One of the songs on this album is called “Tattooed Heart” and for that reason he chose this design as his first tattoo.

Ariana chose the rib area to tattoo the word “Bellissima”, which means beautiful in Italian, although it may be believed that it was out of vanity, the singer chose this word because that is how her grandfather called her when she was a child. The phrase “Baby Doll” was also tattooed on one of her fingers, the nickname her grandmother calls her.

One of the most traumatic events for the singer was the attack on the Manchester Arena, England. It happened at one of their concerts on the “Dangerous Woman” tour on May 22, 2017. A terrorist exploded a bomb that left a large number of people dead and injured. This fateful event marked Ariana so much that she decided to get a small bee tattooed behind one of her ears. The worker bee is the symbol of Manchester, and the singer chose this figure to honor the victims of the attack.

One of the tattoos that attracts the most attention on Ariana Grande’s body are butterflies on one of her shoulders, which continue down her arm. This tattoo makes a reference to his personal rebirth, an allegory of the metamorphosis process that caterpillars go through until they become a dazzling butterfly.

The singer, who is also a movie fan, has tattooed a line from her favorite movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s-Breakfast at Diamonds” starring the iconic actress Audrey Hepburn. Ariana got the phrase “Mille Tendresse” tattooed on the nape area, which means “A thousand tenderness”.

A Pokémon is tattooed on one of his arms. The singer is a fan of many TV series and movies and for that reason she decided to get a tattoo of Eevee, her favorite Pokémon. Next to the figure of Eevee, you can read a phrase in Japanese that can be translated as “let’s sing”.

The actress and singer has wanted to perpetuate in her body several cinematographic references, among them you can find a phrase from the movie “The Truman Show”, which says: “In case I don’t see you again, good afternoon, good night, and good luck.”

The vast majority of Ariana Grande tattoos are minimalist designs, small figures with great meaning for her. However, one of the singer’s tattoos did not go quite right, as she wanted to get a tattoo of “7 Rings” in Japanese, but the artist who made it ended up writing something like “shichirin”, which means meat grill.