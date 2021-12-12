Are America and three other Liga MX clubs interested in Marcelo?

Marcelo, Real Madrid player

Marcelo, left side of Real Madrid, ends contract with the set of Carlo Ancelotti in June 2022, so he would already be evaluating options to continue his career, since everything indicates that he will not continue in the white team.

The 33-year-old Brazilian footballer would leave the Real Madrid at the end of this season, after having achieved 4 UEFA champions league, 5 titles of League, two King’s Cups, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups.

Liga MX would seek to tempt Marcelo

In accordance with Azteca Sports, Rayados de Monterrey, America, UANL Tigers Y Blue Cross they would be the teams that would be willing to sign the footballer next summer when he becomes a free agent.

These teams are what have the best purchasing power in the MX League, Monterrey It is the most expensive equipment in the Opening 2021 with a value of 80.90 million euros, followed by America with 77.50 MDE, in the third place is Blue Cross with 71.50 MDE and Tigers it is located in the fourth position with a value of 69.50 MDE.

But nevertheless, Monterrey would have an advantage in the economic part, although America has to Santiago Solari on the bench, who already directed the Brazilian player valued at 5 DEM, during his brief stint at the Real Madrid.

In accordance with Transfermarkt, Marcelo has played a total of 533 games with the Real Madrid, registering 38 goals and 101 assists over 42,562 minutes; However, his signing seems extremely complicated since the footballer receives a stratospheric annual salary of 355 million 940 thousand 520 pesos, according to Salary sport.

