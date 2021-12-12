Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the vampire’, dies at 80 – El Financiero

The Gothic novelist Anne Rice He died during the night of this Saturday, at the age of 80, due to complications of a cerebral infarction, as announced by his son Christopher Rice on the author’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“What a trip you gave us, girl!” Said Karen, younger sister of writer Anne Rice, kissing her goodbye.

Christopher Rice recalled his mother’s unconditional support: “he taught me to embrace my dreams, to reject conformity and to challenge the dark voices of fear and doubt.”

In addition, he recalled all the teachings that he left as a novelist:

“As a writer she taught me challenge the boundaries of gender and to surrender to my obsessive passions. In his final hours, I sat by his hospital bed in awe of his accomplishments and courage, inundated with memories of a life that took us from the mist-shrouded hills of San Francisco Bay to the magical streets of New Orleans. and the sparkling views of Southern California. “

Anne Rice Born on October 4, 1941 in the United States, she is remembered for her Gothic novels, the first of them, Interview with the vampire, Released in 1976, it was made into a film in 1994 by Neil Jordan and starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and Kirsten Dunst. It was also expected to be brought to television in an AMC and AMC + series in 2022.

It became a saga known as “The Vampire Diaries”And left a total of 13 works from that gothic universe, the second, Lestat the vampire it was a Broadway musical.

The writer is scheduled to be buried in the family mausoleum in a private ceremony at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans on an undisclosed date.

Next year there will be an act in tribute to his life, open to the public, “his friends, readers and fans who have given him so much joy and inspiration throughout his life will be invited to participate,” explained his son.