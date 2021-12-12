Anne Hathaway shows off her natural beauty, looks better without makeup | Instagram special

Through her official account, the actress Anne Hathaway Fall in love by posing without filters and without makeup in front of the camera. Although she is not the first or the last celebrity to show that there is nothing better than natural beauty, the beautiful actress leaves her millions of followers speechless by showing that she looks much better without makeup.

Counting on a great acting career within HollywoodAnne Hathaway is undoubtedly one of the favorites of the public, in addition to having a beauty that improves with the years. Despite the fact that the actress has not revealed if any aesthetic adjustments have been made, the reality is that the beautiful actress looks better than ever over the years.

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway She is one of the women who has stood out the most for having great charisma in front of the camera, in addition to imposing fashion in front of the red carpets with extravagant dresses from the best haute couture houses. In addition to motivating the rest of the world to feel good with the best they had at home, despite being in contingency.

And now with the new normal, the pretty one actress American has not missed an opportunity to splurge on style. Such has been the case of his constant appearances to the recording calls on the film set in New York for the “WeCrashed” series in which he will star alongside the actor. Jared Leto, showing off their best outfits.

Keep reading: Anne Hathaway talks about pregnancy complications

So with only 38 years and being the mother of two children Jonathan Y Jack shulman, both products of their marriage to Adam shulman, Anne Hathaway boasts a slender figure in front of the cameras as well as an undeniable beauty that leaves us all speechless, and even dares to impose fashion with more youthful outfits.

From wearing basics like white button-down blouses, denim ankle boots and flared jeans, to mini dresses with flats, the beautiful actress Anne Hathaway He is far from appearing his age and of course, he continues to surprise by posing several times without makeup, for which he receives thousands of compliments on networks.

So while many revel in its natural beauty, Anne Hathaway He is still in various film and television projects that thousands of people are already waiting to see. From the original Apple TV series that he will star alongside Jared Leto, to another series that will be adapted for Prime Video called The Idea Of You and a movie called Lockdown.

Visit our YouTube channel Soy Carmín