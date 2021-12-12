Anne Hathaway dazzles the natural after filming “Armageddon Time” – Publimetro México

Actress Anne Hathaway was all smiles as she posed for a selfie before her 39th birthday. The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie, revealing that she finished filming “Armageddon Time.” That’s a #ArmaggedonTime recap! What a gem of an experience; feeling very grateful to everyone involved, ”she captioned.

In the postcard Anne was posing from a car, wearing a black blouse, a mustard yellow jacket, and a gold shoulder bag. With a washed face, and naturally beautiful, she combed her hair in loose waves and completed the look with a gold necklace. His latest film, written and directed by James Gray, is described as “a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s.”

Of course, Anne first burst onto the scene 20 years ago when “The Princess Diaries” made its debut. “Miracles Happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries AKA the movie that launched a thousand dreams,” shared Anne revealing behind-the-scenes photos of the movie that made her career the beginning of a successful journey.

Anne Hathaway will always be a Princess

One fan commented on “the most formative experience of my childhood”, while another shared, “I’M WAITING FOR PRINCESS DIARIES 3 ANNIE”. His co-star, Mandy Moore, also posted a tribute in honor of the anniversary. “Wow, we talked about a # ThrowbackThursday! Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop… # StupidCupid! ”She wrote, referring to the song she sings in the hit Disney movie.

When not in front of the camera, she and her husband Adam Shulman are parenting Jonathan Rosebanks and Jack. During a recent appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Anne revealed that her oldest son is adjusting perfectly to his new little brother. “No coping, just love,” Anne told Ryan Seacrest about their relationship.