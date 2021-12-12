Ann Rice, author of “Interview with the Vampire” passes away

This content was published on 12 December 2021 – 09:43

Washington, Dec 12 (EFE) .- American writer Anne Rice, who rose to fame after publishing her novel “Interview with the Vampire” in 1976, died last night at age 80 due to complications from a stroke, according to your son has confirmed.

“It breaks my heart to inform you that early tonight, Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke,” says her son Christopher in a message on his Twitter account.

The message includes a statement announcing that the popular author will be buried in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.

“Interview with the vampire”, -book that was adapted to the cinema in a film of the same name starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas, among others, in 1994-, was the first of a series called Vampiric Chronicles, composed by thirteen novels. EFE

