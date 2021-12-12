Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter is an artist and you don’t expect it

The eldest daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, has always been surrounded by the incessant gaze of the paparazzi. Since she was just a child, she has been photographed and made headlines in a lot of news for her physical appearance, as the 15-year-old likes menswear and men’s haircuts. For a long time, rumors of a gender transition haunted, information that was never confirmed by her parents, but Angelina always hinted that she supports her daughter in all her decisions.

Recently, she caused a sensation by showing up to the premiere of “Eternals,” wearing a dress from her mother. Many people were impressed by the beauty of the young woman, and they began to be more interested in the tastes and hobbies of the daughter of this famous couple.

Shiloh proved, through a TikTok video, that she is an excellent dancer and her talent as an artist is in her blood. On several occasions, the young woman has been captured by the paparazzi while attending her dance classes at an academy in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh has confirmed that dancing takes it very seriously and is not just a hobby for her, since she has shown all her advances with great perseverance and discipline.

The young woman chose to recreate a choreography to the rhythm of the song “Good Ones” by the English singer Charli XCX. Wearing a look in blue tones with white details, black socks and a mask of the same tone, he surprised Internet users by showing his talent for dancing. “You are poetry in motion”, commented a follower, while another indicated that it is “Incredible, she is natural and wonderful.” Another follower did not hesitate to emphasize that she was “born to dance.”

Brad and Angelina’s daughter has also danced with her fellow academics to the song “Get Ur Freak On” by rapper Missy Elliot. This song has a fairly high level of complexity and Shiloh has managed to develop in a very natural and harmonious way, skillfully performing all the steps of the choreography.

Due to her recent public appearances on screen with her mother, the young woman already has two proposals to become a model. Shiloh has inherited the beauty from her parents and it was a matter of time before the representatives of the fashion houses set their eyes on her. Although the actors are very supportive of her daughter, Angelina wants her to take the time to decide if she really wants to dabble in the world of modeling. Brad Pitt, her father, has also stated that, although for him she is still his little girl, he is very proud to see her on the red carpets. Pitt, who knows a lot about the industry, is concerned about the “Hollywood effect,” but completely trusts Angelina, who knows very well how to protect her children.