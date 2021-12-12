Andrew Garfield Looks Unrecognizable As The Joker And Fans Support Him: “Not A Bad Idea” – Movie News

Andrew Garfield continues to steal the spotlight, first: for his work on ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’, Second: for the rumors that exist about his participation in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and third: the fans love him like the new Joker.

Would you vote for Andrew Garfield become the new Joker from the big screen? Some fans have requested it. And we understand that this, in itself, is controversial and the work of Jack nicholson, Heath ledger Y Joaquin phoenix like the Clown of crime. To be honest: the bar is high, but what does Andrew himself think of it? Who, by the way, you can see currently in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, one of the best movies to watch on Netflix.

This topic came up during a video of the magazine GQ, where the Californian actor set out to answer all kinds of questions asked by fans. This is how he reached the Twitter domains, where he found the comment of a user who made mention of his work in films such as Social network, Mainstream Y Be quiet, Therefore, he considered that it was not a bad idea to postulate him as the next Joker and appear alongside Robert Pattinson in a sequel to The Batman.

And although he appreciated the compliment, he did not hesitate for a moment and mentioned the following: “No, no way. I would not go near. It’s so sweet of you to think it’s possible, but I don’t think I can ever do it because of what Heath Ledger did, what Jack Nicholson did and of course Joaquin Phoenix did his own geniusGarfield assured.

In this way, Andrew Garfield discarded once and for all all the numbers that could have been created around this request made by a fan. So no matter how much they ask, the protagonist of The Silver Lake Mystery Y A reason to live it is very clear: He will never become the next Joker, especially for the iconic performances of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, plus the last two actors won the Oscars for this same role..

Andrew Garfield plays Jonathan, on ‘Tick Tick … Boom!’, An aspiring songwriter in New York City.



Garfield is currently filming the miniseries. Under the Banner of HeavenA production that shows the faith of a devoted detective who is put to the test when he investigates a brutal murder, apparently related to a family in Utah newly inclined towards fundamentalism. And although it remains unconfirmed, the fandom continues to bet on his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new Phase Four film of the MCU.