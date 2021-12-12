André-Pierre Gignac attacks Miguel Herrera and leaves Tigres with his mouth open

Amid rumors about the possible arrival of a new striker at Tigres UANL, André-Pierre Gignac left a strong message to Piojo Herrera.

During the last Liga MX championship, Tigres UANL suffered the withdrawal of André-Pierre Gignac for a large number of matches, as the striker was absent at the start due to being in the Olympic Games and then returned with an injury.

Given the little activity of the Frenchman, Miguel Herrera had to find a new scorer within the squad and that is how Nicolás “Diente” López occupied that role, to the point of becoming one of the top gunners in the tournament.

El Gordo returned to action just towards the end and was a participant in the Liguilla, where La U reached the semifinal and ended up falling due to a sports disadvantage against León FC, being the first disappointment since El Piojo was in command.

Thinking of 2022, and trying to avoid the same thing that happened in August, the DT requested the arrival of a new attacker, so the authorities would not rule out negotiating Alexis Vega, today in Chivas.

Seeing that a direct opponent could arrive in his position, the European launched an attack against his coach on social networks and showed him how he is physically during his vacation days.

Far from not taking care of himself, Gignac published a photograph in which you can see how his silhouette remains in shape despite having the freedom to do whatever he wants while enjoying the Mexican beach.

In this way, the idol of the fans makes it clear that he will fight against anyone who wants to usurp his place as the undisputed holder, no matter where he comes from or whoever he is.