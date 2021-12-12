an emblem of cinema enhanced in memes, gifs and stickers

Beyond her unquestionable talent, Meryl Streep always succeeds in being liked by critics and the public. She is admired and revered both for her acting skills and for her people skills.. Few Hollywood figures achieve as much unanimity as this woman who, in addition, became the protagonist of the virtual world through stickers, memes and gifs that, far from making fun of her, enhance her.

Streep’s talent is easily verifiable with a minimum tour of his career and his achievements, and what is also in view is his elegance and how the acceptance of the passage of time makes it authentic and beautiful.

It can be said that Meryl Streep already surpasses stardom, to such an extent she is so above all. He did it by risking doing everything: drama, comedy, action, fantasy, musicals, characters based on historical personalities.



Meryl Streep at the 2018 Oscars. AP Photo

Their numbers are shocking. At 71, already was nominated for 407 awards and won no less than 177. One of his most memorable speeches of thanks was when he said, free from false modesty: “There are some days when I think I’m overrated. But not today”.

It had 22 Oscar nominations: no actress or actor achieved such a mark. Jack Nicholson was nominated a dozen times (he won it three times), and Laurence Olivier, 10 (he only won it for Hamlet).

And among the actresses, Streep leads Katherine Hepburn (with the particularity that the 12 nominations – and her four statuettes – were always obtained as the leading actress) and Bette Davis (10 nominations; she won 2, always as the leading actress).



Tom Hanks (as Ben Bradlee) and Meryl Streep (Katharine Graham) in “The Post.”

If you look at the half empty glass, Meryl is arguably “the big loser at the Oscar”Since 19 times she had to sit in the stalls watching someone else take the statuette.

He had three wins in the galas from the Hollywood Academy. The first, for best supporting actress in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), where she was the divorced wife of Dustin Hoffman’s character. The second was already as best leading actress, for Sophie’s decision (1982). And the third, for embodying Margaret Thatcher in The woman of iron (2011).

In the list of films for which she was a candidate there are several great titles, which she always helped to make shine. The French Lieutenant’s Mistress, Africa Mine, A Scream in the Dark, The Bridges of Madison, The Devil Wears Fashion, The Sniper, The Orchid Thief: just some of the almost 80 feature films in which he participated.



Meryl Streep in “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

That’s why she was recently asked how it felt to be considered an institution in Hollywood. And she replied: “It’s just that I don’t see it that way. Simply I have had a streak of good luck which came at a time in this industry when there were many more women in positions of power. “

“There were no women on the film crews and most of the film journalists were men. That has changed. And I had to take advantage of that transformation, and I am well aware that my experience has helped change those of many more. ”.

It is that Mary Louise Streep, as the name that appears in her document, always seems to keep his feet on the ground. It gives an image of simplicity, although it doesn’t take care of that either: “I don’t know if I’m so normal. I don’t know what that word means. What I do know is that I am a grateful person. I have friends who have not had the same opportunities. “



Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Fashion,” one of her best roles.

“But outside of that, what can I say? I have four children, and each of them is very different from the others. Is there one that is more normal than the others? Which of them is abnormal? And if there is one So, is it my fault or his father’s?

Alumni of Vassar College, Darmouth College and Yale School of Drama, actress born June 22, 1949 in New Jersey He has four children: Mamie, Grace, Louisa and Henry. She is married to Don Gummer, an American sculptor, for 42 years.

That is almost all that is known of her private life: she the dividing line between public and private is well marked. Some of his income figures are known. In 2020, she was the only actress over 70 years old who managed to be on the podium of the best pay in the world, according to the ranking produced by the magazine Forbes.



Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies.

He ranked fifth, with $ 24 million, behind Sofía Vergara (43 million), Angelina Jolie (35.5 million), Gal Gadot (31.5 million) and Melissa McCarthy (25 million). It came from another very good year, 2019, in which had taken on a new acting challenge with his landing on the small screen, with Big Little Lies, the award-winning HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodly.

Streep is lovable also because of how he assumes his age. “May no one take away the wrinkles on my forehead, achieved through amazement at the beauty of life. Or those of my mouth, which show how much I have laughed and how much I have kissed. And neither are the bags under my eyes: in them is the memory of how much I have cried. They are mine and they are beautiful “, is your statement of principles regarding cosmetic surgeries.

There are many anecdotes and curiosities that make there is no way that Meryl Streep will fall unfriendly. For example, that he almost lost his first Oscar in the bathroom: after winning the statuette for Kramer vs. Kramer, he forgot it in the toilet. Or that he devoted himself to acting because she fell asleep the day she had to enroll in law school.



Meryl Streep sipping whiskey from the bottle in a YouTube broadcast.

Among his acting skills, one not less is the ability to imitate any accent perfectly. The famous critic Roger ebert he once said that it was “the first accent he wanted to embrace.” So much devotion goes to Streep, who has his own day: May 27 was declared Meryl Streep Day.

Throughout his career, he remained scandal-free until recently, when there was a smear campaign against him over his friendship with producer Harvey Weinstein, whom he initially defended from the accusations, later judicially verified, of sexual abuse. That is why it was pointed out by the activists of the movement #MeToo.

40 years after his film debut (Julia, 1977), Streep had moments of anguish over the accusation of being “the great accomplice of the monster”. At the end of 2017, there were even posters that were screened in the streets of Los Angeles: there you could see Streep’s smiling face next to Weinstein, with a red stripe covering his eyes and the legend “She knew.”



Posters in Los Angeles against Meryl Streep.

“I was not deliberately silent. I did not know, I did not know it. I did not tacitly approve of the violation. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening (…) Never in my life have I been invited to his hotel room, “Meryl came out to defend herself.” He needed me much more than I needed him, and made sure I didn’t know all of that“.

That scandal not enough to stain the career of Streep, one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood history.