Amelie Zilber: facts you surely did not know about Angelina Jolie’s “heiress”

Marked as the new Angelina Jolie, Amelie zilber She emerges from the world of fashion but soon gains strength as an influencer due to her powerful message, her immense beauty and the versatility of her personality.

Beautiful and with convictions. Fountain. Weekly

She believes that young people should get involved in ecological, political and social issues. And so, act accordingly. With content as diverse as makeup tutorials, trips to Paris for Fashion Week or tips to lead a healthy life, the centennial with 2.6 million followers on Instagram is a guarantee of fans where it goes. Recently invited to the amfAR charity gala in Los Angeles, she sets herself up as a true “Generation Z” idol. But what do we know about her?

How is Amelie Zilber

Amelie zilber, is a super model. She is 1.72 cm tall and has a sculpted face with blue eyes that compare to the Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie.

His postcards on Instagram are from a fashion magazine, but his messages are often empowering, and on TikTok he uploads informative videos on political issues. Fountain. Instagram Amelie Zilber

But the truth is that comparisons are much more than physical resemblance. They are both influential figures. They attract both for their beauty and for what they represent and the topics they communicate on their personal social networks. Of course, the fiery and seductive curves, the heart-stopping outfits that both of them usually wear on the red carpet add a good part of the fans and how their messages are amplified.

Amelie zilber She is also known for her intelligence, which they say is as much as her charisma and physical beauty. His sign is Aries and he was born on March 27, 2002. At just 19 years old, he already adds everything to have the world at his feet.

Beauty Conscious: Amelie Zilber as Influencer

Your videos on TikTok can be about current and political issues or how to use an Armani makeup base.. The young model is not afraid of criticism because she is all that: strong, beautiful, intelligent, versatile and authentic.

Blonde, light eyes and measures for a heart attack was what started her on the path of modeling, to later delve more and more into activism for social, ecological and political issues. Fountain. Net

Amelie zilber, interested in the Middle East is learning Arabic as a language. In addition, she speaks English and French fluently and is already in university, where she hopes to add another language, since she would like to continue being an ambassador for UNICEF and serving as a facilitator between different countries, languages, cultures and conflicts. Diplomacy, a vocation for service and a love for fashion merge in this magnetic and multiple personality.

We love Amelie zilber! What do you think?