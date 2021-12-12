Amber Heard confirms return to Aquaman 2 with photo on Instagram

MEXICO CITY.

Following his legal battle against Johnny Depp and the dismissal of the actor from the Fantastic Animals saga, the return of Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2 It is undoubtedly one of the most controversial decisions of the DCEU.

Hundreds of thousands of fans demanded that Warner do the same with the actress, but Heard has stood firm before the constant rumors, always ensuring his return in the sequel to the saga starring Jason Momoa. A return that has now been confirmed again with a photo.

Aquaman 2 has become one of the most anticipated films of the DCEU Thanks in part to the success of the first installment and in part to the increase in ‘hype’ that has led to the return of the character of Momoa and the rest of the Atlanteans in the Justice League Snyder’s Cut.

James Wan is back behind the scenes in a sequel to which few details are known, Except that Amber Heard – who also returned in Snyder’s version of Justice League – will reprise her role as Princess Mera.

To reaffirm it, the actress has published a photo on Instagram from the filming set of Aquaman, although it is possibly an old image from the first film, since Aquaman 2 does not plan to begin filming until summer.

Wearing her red hair and reading a book, Heard tagged Momoa in the post, as well as joking that an e-book will be purchased for the filming of the sequel.

In this way, the actress confirms that Warner has disregarded fan requests so that she would be fired, and that in fact the filming will begin soon. Aquaman concluded with Arthur Curry reclaiming his throne as King of Atlantis and beginning a love affair with Mera, which is why Heard is expected to have a bigger role in the sequel.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022.