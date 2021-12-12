Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Saturday, December 11

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Amazon prime we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

Amazon Prime offers subscribers a list of the 8 most popular productions in the United States.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

two. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

3. Mistletoe Mixup

A workaholic with no time for romance or vacations, she ends up meeting two potential suitors on the same day, but unbeknownst to her, they turn out to be siblings.

5. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home, he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8-hour trip before sunrise.

6. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, a promising journalist, discovers that her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, she can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon falls in love … with both her new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

7. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

8. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict and highly successful editor from New York who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. To avoid this and keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

10. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the United States to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

