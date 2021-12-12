All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + HBO Max and Filmin in the week of December 13 to 19 – News of series

‘Dan Brown: The lost symbol’, ‘The last duel’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Ron makes a mistake’ and ‘No news’, the most outstanding premieres on platforms in the next seven days.

The new week of December brings with it new series and movie premieres on the different streaming platforms. In it, Amazon Prime Video bets on a couple of reality TV formats, while introducing in its catalog two recent films that are your best opportunity if you have not seen them yet: A quiet place 2 Y Once upon a time in hollywood.

Likewise, Movistar + premieres the long-awaited series Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol and the tape Mortal Kombat, while Disney + incorporates two great and recent films to its catalog: Ron gives error Y The last duel. Hacks Y No news are the big bets of HBO Max and Filmin brings with it the highly anticipated film Cryptozoan, exclusively in our country.

Take note below of all series and movies that premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin from December 13 to 19, 2021.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

-FILMS-

A quiet place 2

Second part of the acclaimed horror and suspense film directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt. After being released in theaters last summer, the film reaches the streaming platform to meet again with the Abbotts, who, after the events that occurred in the 2018 film, will be facing the terrors of the unknown outside world, where the creatures Hunting for sound are not the only threats out there.

Premiere: December 13th

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Tarantino’s last hit theaters in 2019 and was the first Oscar in acting categories for Brad Pitt, who returns as one of the filmmaker’s fetish actors alongside Leonardo di Caprio, the film’s leading man. Set in 1969 and with the Charles Manson Family massacre as a backdrop, the film tells the story of Rick Dalton, a fledgling western series actor trying to make his way into a changing Hollywood.

Premiere: December 13th

Celebrity Bake Off Spain

Premiere: December 16

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois

Premiere: December 17

MOVISTAR +

-SERIES-

Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol

Based on the novel by Dan Brown The Lost Symbol, the series once again presents an adventure by Robert Langdon, famous protagonist of The Da Vinci Code how popular it became around the world. While in the cinematographic films it was Tom Hanks who was in charge of interpreting him, in the series it is Ashley Zukerman who gets into the shoes of the specialist in symbology. In this new adventure, Langdon has to give a lecture on Freemasonry in the United States Capitol, but upon arrival he discovers that he has been set up.

Premiere: Decembre 19th

-FILMS-

Mortal Kombat

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is the new film adaptation of the homonymous video game saga that, released last spring in theaters, had an excellent and quite unexpected reception. Now it comes from the hand of Movistar + with the story of Cole Young, an MMA fighter who is about to receive a millionaire inheritance that makes him the target of an emperor interested in it.

Premiere: December 17



DISNEY +

-SERIES-

Spider-man – Season 2

Second season of the Disney Channel animated series that tells the famous Peter Parker’s origin story: with his arrival as a new student at a New York high school as a starting point, the series narrates as al The protagonist is bitten by a spider that gives him abilities and how he ends up becoming a superhero capable of standing up to the worst villains in the big city.

Premiere: December 15

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon

Premiere December 17

-FILMS-

The last duel

Directed by Ridley Scott and released in the cinema just a couple of months ago, The Last Duel stars Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and, set in 1386 France, RELATES the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris after the latter was accused of abusing his wife.

Premiere: December 15

Ron gives error

And starting this week we can also enjoy the animated film Ron gives error on Disney +, a fun story set in the near future in which humans live with robots, who have become the new best friends of children. In it, a child who cannot afford a new robot finds one of these machines that only maintains 5% functionality and sets out to fix it. Along the way, a great and close friendship is born between them.

Premiere: December 15

Independence Day: Counterattack

Directed by world-ending expert Roland Emmerich, this sequel to Independence Day tells a story set twenty years after the last alien invasion, during which the governments of the planet have not stopped preparing for a possible counterattack. Finally, their worst fears are fulfilled and humanity once again faces a new invasion. This time much worse than the last.

Premiere: December 17

Premiere: December 17

Premiere: December 17

HBO MAX

-SERIES-

Hacks

She was one of the stars of the last edition of the Emmy Awards and now we will have the opportunity to enjoy it from the hand of HBO Max. In it, Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedian from Las Vegas who is not exactly going through her best professional moment, but who will see the sky open, although it is difficult for her to accept it, with the arrival of a young woman in her life A highly talented scriptwriter who is the key to improving his monologues.

Premiere: December 15

No news

New Spanish comedy series based on the Australian series No Activity which tells the story of two night watchmen, a couple of criminals and two police inspectors who have something in common: they are all willing to take action. But nothing ever happens.

Premiere: Decembre 19th

Premiere: December 17

Harley quinn – Seasons 1-2

Premiere: December 15

FILMIN

-SERIES-

Hemingway

Documentary series that has at its center Ernest Hemingway, one of the most emblematic American writers in literature, and his family. An intimate and unknown story in which other events of the 20th century are explored.

Premiere: December 14th

Premiere: December 15

-FILMS-

Cryptozoo

Exclusive premiere of this adventure and fantasy animation film in which we move to an alternate reality with a great peculiarity: cryptozoological animals -extinct and mythological animals- exist and can be visited in zoos. In this context, a group of experts manages to capture Baku, the mythical creature that devours dreams.

Premiere: December 17

-OTHER FILMS THAT ARE INCORPORATED TO FILMIN THIS WEEK-