All about the deal between Steven Spielberg and Netflix!

The streaming giant announced a deal to have several new movies made by Steven Spielberg’s production company.

The acclaimed filmmaker Steven spielberg has reached a multi-year agreement to make films for Netflix. This represents a major achievement for the streaming giant as it faces increased competition for talent and content from rivals such as Walt Disney and Amazon.

Under the terms of the agreement, announced by Netflix and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, The studio will make several new films for the platform over the course of the deal. The pact will not affect the filmmaker’s long-term relationship with Universal Pictures, where the production company is based.

The first project of Netflix and Amblin it will be the movie of Leonard Bernstein from Bradley Cooper, which is in pre-production. Spielberg shared a statement with the media, to celebrate the news:

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted Sarandos and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences of new ways. This new avenue for our movies (…) will be incredibly satisfying for me personally, as we can embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott and the entire Netflix team. Steven spielberg

The recent history of Amblin includes the winning film of the Oscar for Best Film «Green Book» and «1917», which won three Oscars and grossed more than $ 385 million at the worldwide box office.

For its part, Sarandos, co-CEO and CCO of Netflix, mentioned that Steven He is a visionary and creative leader who will bring a lot to the platform. “We can’t wait to start working with the Amblin team and we are honored and excited to be a part of this chapter in Steven’s film history.

The Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small He added his excitement of working with a platform that has built a large subscriber base globally, which will give them the opportunity to reach another type of audience. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Scott and his incredible team to bring Amblin’s iconic brand of storytelling to the Netflix audience. «

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Are you excited for the union?