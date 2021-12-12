Albert Benaiges, former director of Chivas, accused of child abuse

Albert Benaiges, former director of sports development at Chivas in 2014 and former coordinator of Base Soccer of Barcelona, is in the middle of a journalistic investigation that He points it out for the abuse of minors with almost 60 testimonies against him.

The Catalan newspaper ARA revealed the multiple complaints that They accuse the manager of committing abuse and harassment of boys and girls during his 38 years as physical education teacher at the Barcelona school.

‼ ️ ARA investigation “I would not wish it to any child”: some sixty testimonies relate the abuses and humiliations of the former youth soccer coordinator of the #Barça Albert Benaiges at the Escola Barcelona. We open thread ???? ✍️ @AlbertLlimoshttps://t.co/GyK3i6MdXI – Diari ARA in Spanish (@araencastellano) December 10, 2021

According to the testimonials, Benaiges had patterns of inappropriate behavior, made inappropriate touching and played games of a sexual nature with children under 13 years of age during his time at the Escola Barcelona. Behaviors that the manager himself assures that he would not repeat in these times, at the time of saying sorry and assuring that there was no bad intention on his part.

“Now I would do nothing. Absolutely nothing. I’m sorry I did all of this, yeah, but I don’t think I did anything wrong. I have never hurt anyone and if I have, it has not been intentionally. I have an adopted child and four foster children, tI have a clear conscienceI have never forced anyone, I have denounced pedophiles, “said Benaiges.

Benaiges, born in Mexico in 1955, was separated from Barcelona on December 2, after the club learned about the investigation by Diario ARA. The manager had returned to his position in April of this year at the hands of Joan Laporta, after he continued his career in Dubai, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Japan.

Joan Laporta is delimited

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​assured that were unaware of child abuse and pointed out that the club is conducting its own investigation to know the truth of Benaiges.

“This man has left Barça for personal reasons. Before everything that is coming out, we are gathering information and when we have all of it, we will officially pronounce ourselves. Obviously it’s obvious If we had known everything that is coming out, we would not have hired it“he said.