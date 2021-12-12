Actors who had their first movie role in a science fiction movie

As has been well said, it is not every day that someone comes along and leaves an impression. In this sense, Hollywood is very talented, but some seem to outshine the rest. Since its inception, we have seen many great actors and before they became famous, they had to make good impressions on a movie. When a movie figure makes it into a movie, it is usually one of some specific genre that serves as a catapult for future projects in their careers. Sometimes even if the movie doesn’t do well, there are characters who stand out above others and leave such a positive impression that they are remembered even though their movie doesn’t have the same luck.

We found actors who managed to jump to fame after appearing in a horror movie, but when it is not one of this genre, it is possible that it is with a science fiction one. For some actors, debuting in a story of this genre surely felt like a normal job at the time, or like their first opportunity, but they by no means wasted the moment. Thanks to their early roles, they set themselves in the path of movie stars and surely never imagined that they would end up becoming science fiction icons in the process, since it was hardly a first chance.

These actors were fortunate that their first films were also appreciated by the public in a positive way and others were part of projects that went unnoticed, although they certainly did not. The actors that we will mention below have in common the fact that the first role they played in the cinema was in a science fiction movie, and that with the passage of time they became famous. Some of them returned to the genre at some point in their career and others have not yet, but this type of cinema welcomed them with open arms in their film debut.

Chris Hemsworth

The Australian actor is well remembered for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Thor – 77% barely made it to theaters in 2011. Instead, he appeared earlier in the Star Trek reboot, when he starred in the movie Star Trek – 95% that could be seen worldwide at one point in 2009. It gave us George Kirk, James Kirk’s father and although his character only appeared at the beginning, Hemsworth reprized his role in Star Trek: Into Darkness – 86% of 2013. He must have made quite an impression for him to become the God of Thunder afterwards.

drew Barrymore

Many think that drew Barrymore had his first role in ET, The Extraterrestrial – 98% due to his young age, but he appeared first in this film which was released in 1980, two years before the Steven Spielberg classic. In Altered States, she plays Margaret Jessup, in a science fiction horror film that follows a scientist whose experiments got out of control. The film does not feature prominently in Barrymore’s filmography, but it did not go entirely unnoticed as it was nominated for two Oscars.

Elijah Wood

The actor has two iconic franchises to his name and several projects that have turned out well in his career. Of course, he is very famous for his role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but his career actually started with an enviable entry into his filmography by having a role in another memorable franchise. At a young age, Wood appeared in Back To The Future II – 63%. His character is the “boy from the Game Boy” and he appeared for a brief period in the film. It wasn’t a great role, let alone one with a little more prominence like the others on this list, but it was still a great way to start.

Ethan hawke

This is an actor who has done it all, from starring in demanding stories that take many years to complete to receiving nominations and winning awards for his work that also includes theater. But it was The Explorers – 77%, a science fiction movie from 1985, where it started. In this film he played a boy obsessed with science fiction movies about aliens from the 50s and with the help of his friends tries to create a spaceship.

John boyega

Boyega made his big screen debut playing Moses in Attack the Block – 90% of 2011. The film focuses on a group of teenagers living in South London as they fight to protect their block from an alien invasion. The actor earned recognition for this role and later became the lead in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%. We already know the rest: he has played some major roles in other sci-fi roles like Titans of the Pacific: The Uprising – 45% and there will be a sequel to Attack The Block that will count on your presence.

Liam Hemsworth

The star of The Hunger Games – 84% made their film debut in Knowing, from 2009, a film starring Nicolas Cage and tells the story of a professor who links a mysterious list of numbers from a time capsule to past and future disasters and sets out to prevent the final catastrophe. In the fall of 1959, for this capsule, students draw pictures of life as they imagine it will be 50 years from now. Hemsworth had the role of Spencer, one of the students.

Mark Hamill

Star Wars is easily one of the greatest film franchises in history and Luke Skywalker, the character who became the very essence of the franchise and an icon in the world of science fiction movies, changed the life of Mark Hamill. Prior to this, the actor landed roles on TV shows like General HospitalBut his film debut, precisely the first film in this iconic story, launched him to fame forever and made his name unforgettable.

Rachel Weisz

She had a small role, but the Oscar-winning actress also made her feature film debut as part of a science fiction movie. Rachel Weisz appeared in Death machine, from 1994, a British Japanese co-production that is considered the forerunner of cyberpunk. There, she played a junior executive in a story that follows a woman who has just been named the director of a futuristic arms factory who tries to find out under what strange circumstances her predecessor in office died.

Warwick davis

Average viewers would not have realized that Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80% was actually Warwick Davis’ first film because he is so famous for starring in Willow: In the Land of Enchantment – 48%, which actually came out a few years later. The actor went on to play an ewok in later television films before landing the lead role in the fantasy film released in 1988. The actor went on to play more iconic roles in films such as The Cursed Goblin – 25% and Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%.

