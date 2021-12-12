Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2021: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live: Result of the last Formula 1 car race of 2021, online now

Lap 9/58 | Verstappen announces problems with his rear tires … remember that the Dutchman has red tires and Hamilton, yellow.

Lap 8/58 | Hamilton continues to set the fastest lap (1: 28.550) and takes 2.3s at Max.

Lap 7/58 | Checo (3rd) is six seconds ahead of Sainz (4th). The third site is not in danger. All eyes are on the fight between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Lap 6/58 | Checo Pérez, doing his job in third place, being Max’s squire … the Dutchman is safe in the rear.

Lap 5/58 | Hamilton (1st) separates 1.9s from Verstappen (2nd).

That was the start!

Lap 4/58 | Hamilton sets the fastest lap twice in a row. Red Bull would plan an undercut, as Lewis drifts further and further away.

Lap 3/58 | There will be no investigation into the Hamilton-Verstappen incident.

Lap 2/58 | Hamilton has a 1.4s advantage over Max.

Lap 1/58 | MAX PASSES HAMILTON IN A RISKY MOVEMENT, THEY EVEN REACHED TO TOUCH, BUT GIVES HIM BACK THE POSITION … THIS HAS STARTED VERY HOT.

Lap 1/58 | HAMILTON TAKES THE TIP AT THE START !!! INCREDIBLE!!! CZECH PÉREZ PASSES NORRIS AND RISES TO THIRD.

Lap 1/58 | THE ABU DHABI GP START !!! THERE IS NO TOMORROW, VERSTAPPEN OR HAMILTON WILL WIN THE TITLE AT THE END OF THE RACE.

PREVIOUS | The previous round starts! Let’s remember that Verstappen and Checo will start on soft tires, while Hamilton will start on medium tires.

PREVIOUS | The riders are getting ready, we are about to start the warm-up lap.

PREVIOUS | Here, the starting grid after the abandonment of Mazepin by Covid-19.

PREVIOUS | The Yas Marina circuit covers a total of 306,183 kilometers completing the 58 laps.

PREVIOUS | A legend says goodbye and another fights to be the most winner in history …

PREVIOUS | Checo Pérez, during the drivers’ parade: “A very important race for us, for the team. I hope to be in a very good position after lap 1 to be able to support Max and take at least one championship home.”

PREVIOUS | The memory photo of a wonderful and exciting season. For the last time we will see legend Kimi Raikonnen as an F1 driver. While Antonio Giovinazzi will also leave the Great Circus, at least for the next season.

PREVIOUS | Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. One of the two will have glory in their hands after the race at Yas Marina. Its concentration is maximum prior to the actions.

PREVIOUS | Nikita Mazepin misses the Abu Dhabi GP after testing positive for Covid-19. No driver will be in his place according to article 31.1 of the FIA ​​regulations, which specifies that a driver may not compete in the race if he was not in at least one of the Free Practice. Haas announced that Pietro Fittipaldi will be at the Pirelli test next Wednesday.

Friends of MARCA Claro, the time has come. Yas Marina dresses up to say goodbye to the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship and define once and for all the drivers’ title: Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton they will be celebrating in a few hours being in glory. In addition, Mercedes and Red Bull also play the top of Constructors, the Germans have the upper hand but the energy drink is not giving up. This is going to be monumental.

