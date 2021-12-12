A MYSTERIOUS cube is found on the MOON and Chinese scientists wonder what it is

It was in 2019 when China began a new stage in the space age, focusing on an investigation that is responsible for investigating the hidden side of the MOON.

To explore the dark part of the Earth’s natural satellite, China sent the lunar rover Yutu 2, which has been covering the surface of the Moon for almost three years.

Recently, the vehicle appears to have found on the MOON what appears to be a mysterious mound in the shape of Cube and scientists wonder what it can be.

What is the MYSTERIOUS cube seen on the far side of the MOON?

After the Yutu 2 detected a mysterious cube on the lunar surface, the scientists were stunned, because when they magnified the image to more accurately appreciate the object, the researchers were able to observe a small elevation of the ground in a cubic way.

The mysterious mound would be about 80 meters away from the current position of Yutu 2, but in the coming weeks the Chinese vehicle will approach the CUBE to investigate it. The space car is scheduled to arrive at your location in two to three months.

Scientists believe that the CUBE observed on the moon could be a cubic-looking salient on the ground, so the elevation caused is probably due to the impact of a meteorite.

The mysterious CUBE has already been named as the “mysterious cabin”, reminiscent of the image of one of the faces of Mars, years ago, showing what appeared to be a human face.

Due to the lack of sharpness of the image, all kinds of ufological theories began to be raised, but when approaching the ship from where the photograph was taken and increasing the resolution of the camera, it was clear that there was no humanoid face and that everything had been just poor lighting and shot of the area.

What’s on the far side of the MOON?

Given the oscillating movements of the MOON as well as the gravitational forces it exerts on the Earth, approximately 40% of its surface is never visible from our planet.

The dark side of our natural satellite was unknown to humanity until the Soviet probe Luna 3 photographed it for the first time in October 1959.

By December 2018, China announced the launch of a space mission to study and better understand the far side of the MOON.

