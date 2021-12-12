7 best high-end mobiles to give away at Christmas 2021

It’s time to review our list with the best high-end mobiles to give at Christmas And it is that sometimes we want to give something special, or it is simply time to replace the phone of our partner or our father and when that is the case, we cannot limit the budget so much.

Although we have a list of cheap mobiles for less than 200 euros, the truth is that these devices do not always fit what we are looking for and more when it may be that this gift is for yourself, since your effort in the year will surely It was worth it and you should reward yourself with a shiny new smartphone.

7 mobiles to give at Christmas

From Samsung, Xiaomi and even Apple … is there any alternative that fits what you want and also to the loose budget that you have allocated for this purchase.

Realme GT 5G

We start this count with the Realme GT 5G, a beautifully designed, powerful phone with enough battery to withstand use and abuse. This model comes with a robust screen of 6.43 inches Super AMOLED and with 120 Hz refresh, something that is a trend in the high-end of this 2021.

One of the aspects that stands out in this phone is its powerful autonomy, it comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and also has a powerful system of 65 watt fast charge that allows you to fully charge your mobile in about 50 minutes.

Regarding performance, we must highlight its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM depending on the model chosen. It has internal storage of 128 GB and 256 GB to choose according to the version.

The camera performs very well, especially in night mode and portrait mode. Its main set is composed of three sensors, one 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP telephoto.

Purchase: Realme GT 5G (Amazon)

OnePlus 9 Pro

The next model in the list of the best high-end phones It is the OnePlus 9 Pro, a device that is very similar to the Realme GT model that we just showed you, although with a slightly more robust camera.

Has a 6.7 inch QHD + screen With 120Hz refresh, that means it has enough refreshment to handle game graphics and streaming content without any limitation.

Its processor is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, which could be accompanied by 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to having internal storage of 128 GB and 256 GB depending on the model.

The battery is 4,500 mAh and also has the system of 65W fast charge, so you can also fully restore its autonomy in less than an hour.

Something that stands out in this phone is its set of four cameras that works very well, the portrait mode and the outdoor light management is quite good. It is composed of a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP wide angle and two 8 MP and 2 MP telephoto cameras respectively.

This phone is on the list of phones that will receive Android 12, so it is worth the investment.

Purchase: OnePlus 9 Pro (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Now we go with a phone that you probably already know and that has been gaining popularity since its announcement, it is the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This model has a 6.7-inch FullHD + folding screen and 120 Hz refresh.

It also includes on the outside, when folded, a small 1.9 inch outdoor screen in which you can see all the notifications and calls without opening the big screen.

The battery of this phone manages to complete the day, even if it is small, with just 3,300 mAhIt also has a 15 W fast charging system.

The processor is the same Snapdragon 888 chip and it has 8 GB RAM, while the internal storage is available in 128 GB and 256 GB, although this space could be a bit short if you are a fan of photos.

It has a system dual 12 megapixel rear camera, which achieve very good results, without being the best camera I have ever tried.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Amazon)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

We are going up a bit in category and we come to an even more powerful phone and it is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This model has a screen of 6.8-inch WQHD + and 120Hz update which is part of the current high-end range, as we told you at the beginning.

But it also has a mini rear screen where the main camera is and is 1.1 inch, which can mainly be used to see how the photos are being with this camera.

The processor is the same one that has appeared throughout this list and it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, which is accompanied by 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM depending on the chosen model, it also includes internal storage of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB depending on the version you choose.

The battery also raises a bit of level, since it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and has a system of 67W fast charge, so you will surely have a full charge in less than an hour.

His camera is a triple set that gets the shots correct, well lit and in night mode it lights up quite well. The main sensor is 50 MPIt also includes a 48 MP wide-angle sensor and a 48 MP telephoto.

Purchase: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (eBay)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

We have now come to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which although it is true that it has been on the market all year, continues to hold one of the first places in the Android world, at least until the arrival of a successor.

The screen of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a powerful 6.8 inch AMOLED panel with adjustable refreshment of 120 Hz, which makes it the ideal screen for gaming and streaming content.

The processor of this mobile is the Exynos 2100 chip, which is accompanied by 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM, also has storage of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB depending on the version you choose.

The battery is also quite robust, with 5,000 mAh capacity And with a 25 W fast charging system, which can give you 50 percent of the charge in about 25 minutes.

This phone has four cameras and the result is truly amazing, with a 108 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide angle and two 10 MP telephoto cameras.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Amazon)

iPhone 13

We radically changed course and now we are going with a phone with another operating system and it is the turn of the new iPhone 13. This mobile has a screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with FullHD + resolution.

Although the battery is not officially known, said to have a capacity of 3,227 mAh and a fast charging system of 20 W and MagSafe charging of 15 W, that allows you to fully recover the autonomy of the mobile in less than an hour.

The processor of this mobile is the popular A15 Bionic chip with neural engines and is accompanied (unofficially) by 4 GB of RAM. The storage can be chosen between 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, which is not expandable as in any of the Apple phones.

As for the camera, we see that it brings with it two sensors: a 12 MP main sensor and a 12 MP wide angle.

Purchase: iPhone 13 (Amazon)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

We close this count with the most powerful of Apple’s phones and that competes directly with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This terminal has a robust 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with the adjustable 120Hz ProMotion system, equivalent to Samsung’s upgrade system.

The processor is also the A15 Bionic chip with neural engines and is accompanied (unofficially) with a 6 GB RAM memory and has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB depending on the version chosen.

As for the battery, we know that it is not officially reported, but it is said to have a 4,352 mAh capacity and has a system of 27W fast charge and 15 W MagSafe charging, capable of returning half the charge in 30 minutes.

The camera is one of the aspects that stands out the most in this device and is that it has a 12 MP triple array on main sensor, 12 MP in the wide angle and 12 MP in the telephoto, but it also includes the new cinematic mode to record videos.

Purchase: iPhone 13 Pro Max (Amazon)

