5 reasons why Keanu Reeves is the best human being in the world

Keanu Reeves became famous for his roles in movies like ‘Matrix ‘, ‘Maximum speed’ Y ‘John Wick ‘. But beyond his great talent in acting, he has proven to be an exemplary person off the big screen, which is why many have classified him as the “perfect man'”.

For starters, Reeves has been repeatedly applauded for being a gentleman to his fans and peers. He is also kind, humble, helps low-income people, and remains handsome at 56 years of age.

The list of your virtues as a human being is long. They are worth remembering in this account that you will see below.

Keanu Reeves appreciates his fans

In the middle of filming the movie ‘Bill & Ted ‘, Keanu Reeves was surprised by his fans with a sign that read: “You are awesome!”. It was then that he got out of the car and decided to leave his signature as a token of appreciation.

Keanu Reeves helps those most in need

Keanu Reeves, according to employees of the studio where it was filmed Matrix, was the only one of the entire cast who greeted each employee and asked their names. He gave one of them $ 20,000 as a Christmas gift, just because he knew he was going through a difficult situation.

The interpreter donated to these working groups about 75 million of the 105 million that he had planned to receive for his appearance in the three films.

And is that the actor’s contract included a fixed sum of 30 million euros plus 15% of the profits generated by the saga in the following years.

Reeves himself assured in this regard that “Money is the last thing I think about. I could live the next centuries on what I have earned so far. I want to enjoy life and not stress out fattening my bank account. Gift a lot and I live simply, basically in hotels with a suitcase. We all know that having good health is much more important ”.

In fact, the movie star has already shown his generosity on other occasions, since previously he gave a team of specialists a batch of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and on another occasion He donated a million and a half dollars to cancer research, since his sister suffers from it.

Few artists stop for a moment in their busy lives; What has made everyone fall in love with Keanu is that in addition to having a more than interesting story of self-improvement in the face of adversity, it is his nobility which is quite genuine.

Like most of his colleagues, he has invested his money in various business ventures. The three main initiatives that are known have been co-founding a production company, a publisher and a company that makes motorcycles. Its audiovisual production company is Company Films and it specializes in commercial advertisements, music videos and the creation of web content; His small publishing house, created in Los Angeles, is focused on books with a great artistic load, and his most personal project, Arch Motorcycle Company, is an adventure with the creator of motorcycles Gard Hollinger that makes artisan and personalized machines that do not go down from the $ 78,000.

The actor is known to be an active donor to social causes, and although he does so anonymously, his support for PETA, Stand up to Cancer and the SickKids Foundation is public.

Chivalry ahead

Another of Keanu Reeves’ most famous records was obtained by a person riding the Metro with him. In the video, the actor can be seen giving the seat to a woman, without showing off or revealing more details.

